Top 5 ways to stay productive when working from home

New research shows that employees who primarily work from home feel twice as disengaged as those in the office…

In light of our shifting work patterns we talk to Andrew Jackson and David Tinker, co-founders of Rethinkly, about their top tips for remaining productive when working from home:



1 Establish a routine



Research surrounding the most highly productive individuals found that 92% of them followed planned morning routines. Having a structured schedule can help you stay focused and maintain a sense of normality. It also reduces any time and energy used on making decisions. Humans are creatures of habit and perform naturally better in predictable environments as it provides a sense of security.



2 Stay connected

Maintain regular communication with your colleagues and supervisors through virtual meetings, email, or instant messaging. Collaboration and social interaction can help combat feelings of isolation and keep you motivated. Individuals who reported feeling lonely were twice as likely to take sick days.



3 Identify key time-frames

Pay attention to your energy levels and identify the times of day when you are most productive. This is likely to be different for everyone and therefore identifying your personal best performance time slots and scheduling your most important or challenging tasks during these periods can maximise efficiency and motivation.



4 Minimise distractions



Identify potential distractions in your home and take steps to minimise them. Data has revealed that the biggest distractor when working from home is scrolling on social media (61.6%). This may therefore involve turning off notifications on your phone, using website blockers to limit access to social media, or creating a quiet and clutter-free workspace.



5 Designated workspace



Set up a designated workspace that is separate from your living area if possible. This helps create a physical boundary between work and leisure, making it easier to concentrate and stay motivated. Airtasker found in their research that 1 in 4 felt having a designated area to work in at home was key to remaining productive.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...