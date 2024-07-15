Controversial Ford Capri EV makes debut, Jaguar to ditch all but one petrol car



The new Ford Capri has been making waves since its big reveal, and Auto Express was one of the first in the world to get in the car, with a ride at Goodwood Festival of Speed, just 24 hours after it was unveiled to the world. The Capri took to the famous hill driven by stunt legend Paul Swift, who set the fastest production car time at the 2021 Goodwood event in a Mustang Mach-e GT. The 335bhp Capri wasn’t going to trouble that time, but the 5.4-second 0-62mph meant a rapid getaway from the start line, and we were soon tenaciously chasing down the 1,180bhp Yangwang U8 that set off ahead. AutoExpress

Jaguar will have just one combustion engine car in production by the end of this year as the British luxury brand axes almost its entire line-up ahead of a switch to electric-only models. The marque stopped making its XE, XF and F-Type cars at Castle Bromwich in May and will seek to stop producing the hybrid E-Pace in Austria – along with the electric I-Pace – by the end of December. It will leave only the F-Pace SUV – of which petrol, diesel and hybrid variants are sold – in production at Solihull, before Jaguar begins a new run of all-electric cars going on sale from next year. Telegraph

A new AI tool can predict whether people with mild memory and mental agility problems are likely to go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease in future – without the need for invasive or costly diagnostic tests. The tool would allow those at risk to modify their lifestyles or start new drug treatments at an early stage when they are most effective… Scientists at the University of Cambridge used the artificially intelligent algorithm to analyze cognitive tests and MRI brain scans from 1,500 patients in the UK, USA and Singapore. Sky News

The UK’s Labour government has unveiled plans for a “rooftop revolution” today that will see millions more homes fitted with solar panels to bring down domestic energy bills and tackle the climate crisis. The energy secretary, Ed Miliband, also approved three massive solar farms in the east of England that had been blocked by Tory ministers. The three sites will deliver about two-thirds of the solar energy installed on rooftops and on the ground in the whole of last year. The Guardian

While the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 have been the center of attention for the last couple of weeks, it’s perhaps time to turn our heads to the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup as rumors will likely intensify in the coming months. One of the top tipsters of everything Samsung-related suggests that the Ultra will get a design overhaul. In fact, word on the street is that Samsung has already finalized the design of all three members of the Galaxy S25 family.

The S25 Ultra is said to have an asymmetrical frame design to help with the grip. Reportedly, the frame toward the back panel is more rounded to help with the grip, while the front will be straighter. GSM Arena

The price of battery cells has dropped by half in a year, as the companies producing them battle with overcapacity and cut prices to retain market share. The factors driving a 51 per cent drop in the price of battery cells – as reported by BloombergNEF (BNEF) analysts – include a drop in the price of raw materials such as lithium, and lower than predicted demand from the global transition to electric cars, which is happening more slowly than the battery industry hoped. AutoExpress

