Study links screen use at bedtime to sleep problems



A new study has found a correlation between increased screen time before bed and a higher likelihood of experiencing insomnia and sleep loss.

The research, based on a survey of over 45,000 Norwegian students, suggests that each additional hour spent looking at a screen in bed is associated with a 63% rise in insomnia risk and a 24-minute reduction in sleep duration.

The study, however, did not establish a causal relationship between screen time and poorer sleep quality. Dr Gunnhild Johnsen Hjetland of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the lead author of the research, indicated that the type of screen activity, such as social media, was less significant than the overall time spent using screens.

The 2022 Norway health and wellbeing survey asked participants about their use of digital media in bed, including activities like watching films or TV, checking social media, browsing the internet and gaming. Insomnia was defined as experiencing sleep difficulties at least three nights or days a week for a minimum of three months.

While the study reveals a connection between bedtime screen use and reported sleep issues, the researchers acknowledge its limitations. Dr Hjetland stated that the study could not determine whether screen use causes insomnia or if individuals with insomnia are more inclined to use screens. The researchers also noted potential biases due to the study’s reliance on self-reported survey data and cautioned against generalizing the findings globally.

Joshua Piper, a sleep clinician at ResMed UK, told the BBC that the study provides further evidence of the negative impact of electronic device use on sleep. He explained that screen time can reduce both the opportunity and quality of sleep, potentially leading to difficulties in falling or staying asleep.

Experts recommend avoiding digital devices shortly before bedtime and establishing a consistent sleep schedule. Mental health charities advise engaging in relaxing activities such as breathing exercises, reading, or taking a bath before bed, and suggest avoiding caffeine, alcohol, and large meals.

The study authors call for additional research, including long-term monitoring of sleep patterns and investigation into the impact of device notifications, to further clarify the effects of bedtime screen use on sleep.

