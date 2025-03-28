H&M using AI to create twins of models, OnlyFans fined over £1m for age verification errors



Fashion retailer H&M is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to create digital “twins” of 30 models. It says it will use the AI doppelgangers in some social media posts and marketing in the place of humans, if given permission by models. “We are curious to explore how to showcase our fashion in new creative ways – and embrace the benefits of new technology – while staying true to our commitment to personal style,” said its chief creative officer Jörgen Andersson in a statement. Despite H&M’s claim it would not change its “human-centric approach” some fear the move could impact other models, photographers and make-up artists. BBC

The first Nintendo Direct of this year has just taken place! The March 2025 Nintendo Direct was broadcast just days before the highly anticipated Switch 2 Direct, which will reveal more about the successor to one of the best-selling consoles of all time next week. The surprise Direct was only announced 24 hours before it aired, and it marked the first major showcase since the stream in June 2024. The Nintendo Direct for March 2025 kicked off with a new trailer for Dragon Quest 1 + 2 HD-2D Remake. The remakes of the classic NES RPGs boast the same stunning visual overhaul seen in the remake of Dragon Quest 3. Eurogamer



Ofcom has levied a £1.05 million fine against Fenix International Limited, the provider of OnlyFans, for failing to deliver accurate responses to requests concerning its age assurance systems. The investigation stemmed from Fenix’s incorrect reporting of its facial age estimation technology’s “challenge age.” In June 2022 and June 2023, Ofcom sought information from Fenix on the age assurance measures it had in place on OnlyFans. This included asking how the platform was implementing age checks and, specifically, about the effectiveness of OnlyFans’ third-party facial estimation technology. Tech Digest

The Amazon spring sale has slashed the price of the iconic Fire TV Stick to just £24.99 so you can unlock all your TV favourites in one place – no smart TV needed. You can now watch what you, like wherever you like, all without a smart TV, thanks to the on-sale Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (Newest gen). The newest generation streaming device is on sale for under £25, making it one of the best tech deals we’ve found in the Spring Deal Days sale. But hurry, this sale ends March 31. Daily Mail

The BBC has dropped plans to put advertisements on some audio content outside of the corporation’s platforms. The broadcaster was looking at generating sales in the UK through having hosting websites and apps, such as Apple and Spotify, introduce ads – while keeping BBC Sounds free from promotions. This follows criticism from the industry including the News Media Association (NMA), who claimed in 2024 that the idea would “profoundly distort competition, wreaking havoc on commercial players right across the media and advertising sector”. Yahoo!

Households with broken smart meters will automatically receive £40 compensation from their energy provider if it is not fixed within 90 days, under new proposals from the regulator Ofgem. They will also receive a payout if a smart meter installation fails due to a fault within their provider’s control. Three quarters of all households in the UK should have a smart meter by the end of the year as part of a nationwide rollout. But the rollout has been riddled with issues and delays. MSN

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...