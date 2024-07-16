Disney confirms hacking, Fiat confirms new 500 Ibrida hybrid



Disney has confirmed it is investigating an apparent leak of internal messages by a hacking group, which claims it is “protecting artists’ rights”. The group, Nullbulge, said it had gained access to thousands of communications from Disney employees and had downloaded “every file possible”. It is not clear how commercially sensitive the information is for the media and theme park giant, but it is reported to include messages about upcoming projects the firm is working on. “Disney is investigating this matter,” a company spokesperson told the BBC in an email. BBC

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said he plans to donate approximately $45m each month to a new super political-action committee (Super PAC) supporting Donald Trump‘s election bid, according to a United States media report. Musk’s donations will go to a group dubbed America PAC, which will focus on supporting Trump by promoting voter registration, early voting and mail-in ballots among residents in swing states ahead of the November general election, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Aljazeera

Which? has written to the CEOs of Virgin Media, Scottish Power and British Gas urging them to improve their customer service as new research from the consumer association reveals they are the worst broadband and energy firms for customer service. The consumer association surveyed 4,101 people in May 2024 to find out which are the worst firms for customer service and where they are falling short. Energy and broadband remained two of the worst-performing sectors for customer service – with net satisfaction in customer service interactions in energy and broadband at +51 and +52 respectively. Tech Digest

An underground cave stretching tens of metres below an open pit on the moon has been discovered which could be a potential base for future astronauts, say scientists. This is the first lunar tunnel to be found which could be accessible to humans, according to researchers. The hollowed passage lies beneath a pit about 100 metres wide in the Sea Of Tranquillity, a dark region on the near side of the moon which is visible with the naked eye. Sky News



Fiat’s decision to create a new petrol-engined 500 was driven by older drivers shunning electric cars, boss Olivier François has said. Last month, the Italian brand confirmed the new 500 Ibrida will arrive by early 2026, securing a long-term future for its big-selling ICE city car. The 500 Ibrida will be based, unusually, on a modified version of the 500e’s EV platform. This means it will comply with the EU’s upcoming General Safety Regulations 2 – something the current 500, which is based on a 20-year-old platform, falls foul of. Autocar

