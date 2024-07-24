HMD to create ‘dumbphones’ for children to protect mental wellbeing

Global survey of 10,000 parents claims harmful impact of smartphone use and social media apps on the mental well-being of their children

More than half of parents regret handing over a smartphone to their child

70% of parents admit their smartphone-free childhood meant they engaged more with their family

Almost 75% of parents fear smartphones expose their children to internet dangers

Almost half of parents admit mobile phone use has changed their child’s personality

HMD plans to tackle the issue with a suite of new devices – including a new phone – as part of The Better Phone Project.

As part of The Better Phone project, phone manufacturer HMD is creating a ‘dumbphone’ as a low-tech alternative to a smartphone to give parents control over their child’s screen time and social media use.

The aim is to preserve the mental health of the next generation with a phone parents have co-created to protect their children and provide better balance.

The digital detox space is one HMD is familiar with having spearheaded the dumbphone trend by reimagining feature phone classics for the modern consumer seeking to limit their screen time and social media use.

The phone manufacturer is now seeking to work with parents to co-create a phone and other new solutions which will serve as credible substitutes for a smartphone and give parents control over their child’s screen time and social media use. It is hoped the new device will also appeal to Generation Z who have embraced the digital detox space.

HMD is also working with a number of experts, campaigners and parent support groups to better understand the solutions needed. All will be involved in global webinars and forums to ensure collaboration and co-creation is at the heart of HMD’s The Better Phone Project. They can sign-up to be involved at https://www.hmd.com/en_int/better-phone-project

Says Lars Silberbauer, CMO of HMD:

“The Better Phone Project is a journey to discovering a variety of solutions that tackle digital overload, providing choice and balance. Our goal is to collaborate with parents and experts to develop solutions that truly meet people’s needs, driving innovation in this space.”

As part of The Better Phone Project, HMD commissioned new global research to provide insight into the dilemmas parents face when it comes to their children and smartphone use.

The findings revealed 11 is the average age when a parent hands over a smartphone to their child for the first time – but many confessed they wished they had waited longer.

The worldwide survey of 10,000 parents in the UK, US, India, Germany and Australia found more than half of those questioned said they regret exposing their child to a smartphone at such a young age. A third of those who responded cited the negative effects of the device and changes in personality as the key reasons for this.

Concerns have been raised consistently about the impact social media apps, which often go hand-in-hand with smartphones, have on children.

A staggering 70% of parents questioned admitted their smartphone-free childhood meant they engaged more with their family – however, it is quality time their children don’t experience: 55% say their child’s phone use is a source of big arguments and a third have cried over their child’s phone obsession.

Some 64% of parents questioned said smartphone use negatively impacts their child’s sleep, 61% think it reduces the amount of physical activity they take and more than half (54%) worried that it will reduce the amount of time they spend socialising with friends.

