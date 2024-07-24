Tesla Model 2 on track for 2025 launch, Honda e:NY1 EV in high demand says Auto Trader



Tesla’s long-awaited affordable, entry-level electric car – commonly referred to as the Tesla Model 2 – is on track to arrive in the first half of 2025. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, reaffirmed this timeline during the company’s latest financial results call. It’s possible we might get our first proper look at the eagerly anticipated EV very soon…The timing would make sense, as presentation slides for investors reveal that Tesla’s more affordable model will enter production in the first half of 2025. AutoExpress

Meta has claimed that its new artificial intelligence model is the first open-source system that will rival products from competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic. In a blogpost, the company said its new model, with the unwieldy name of Llama 3.1 405B, “is competitive” with others – including those from OpenAI and Anthropic – “across a range of tasks”. If true, it would mean that for the first time, one of the most powerful AI models in the world is available without an intermediary charging for access – or controlling what its technology is used for. The Guardian

The iPhone SE 4 rumors went quiet for a while, but they’ve ramped again in a big way – with fresh speculation suggesting that Apple‘s iPhone SE 3 successor could make some major changes when it lands early next year. This latest leak from the largely reliable Ice Universe on Weibo (via MacRumors) could be interpreted as good or bad news, depending on what you want from a future iPhone SE model. It claims that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first in the series to include an OLED screen and that it will also get a “significant increase in size.” Tech Radar



According to the latest data from Auto Trader, the Honda e:NY1 is this July’s most in-demand brand-new electric vehicle (EV), and the 7th most in-demand new car among all fuel-types, rising from the UK’s 254th in June. It means the battery-powered SUV is this month’s fastest-growing new car model overall, and for pure electric cars, generated more enquiries than any other model, accounting for more than one in every 10 EV leads sent to a retailer. TechDigest

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek says the streaming service is still in the “early days” of its plans to bring hi-fi support to the platform. During the company’s earnings call on Tuesday, the executive offered details about an upcoming deluxe tier. Spotify announced back in 2021 that it was going to roll out a new high-end subscription tier called Spotify HiFi. At the time, the company said the tier would allow users to upgrade their sound quality to a “CD-quality, lossless audio format.” Fast-forward to the middle of 2024, and the company has yet to release the tier. TechCrunch



CrowdStrike has promised to improve how it tests software after its faulty content update for Windows systems caused a mass global IT outage on Friday. The cybersecurity company’s mistake resulted in problems for banks, hospitals and airlines as millions of PCs displayed “blue screens of death”. In a detailed review of the incident published on Wednesday, external, CrowdStrike said the problem occurred due to a “bug” in the system which was meant to check software updates were working properly. BBC

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...