Paedophiles using AI technology to create life-like child porn

Paedophiles are using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create and sell life-like child sexual abuse material, the BBC has found. Some are accessing the images by paying subscriptions to accounts on mainstream content-sharing sites such as Patreon. Patreon said it had a “zero tolerance” policy about such imagery on its site. The National Police Chief’s Council said it was “outrageous” that some platforms were making “huge profits” but not taking “moral responsibility”. And GCHQ, the government’s intelligence, security and cyber agency, has responded to the report, saying: “Child sexual abuse offenders adopt all technologies and some believe the future of child sexual abuse material lies in AI-generated content.” BBC

They have long been a staple of older music lovers’ playlists, but classic stars – from Kate Bush to Fleetwood Mac and Kylie Minogue – are bypassing traditional music platforms to find younger audiences on TikTok, one of the app’s music heads has said. The platform, once regarded as a teen dance fad, has evolved into one of the key players in the music industry, allowing legacy superstars to connect with fans who were born decades after they started releasing music. “We don’t have any constraints as to who can be successful,” said Darina Connolly, the head of TikTok’s Label and Artist Partnerships. The Guardian

A senior Microsoft executive claimed the US tech giant could “spend Sony out of business” in the battle for control of the video games market, according to newly released emails. Microsoft, which designs the Xbox console, is fighting both British competition regulators and the US Federal Trade Commission which have sought to block its $69bn (£54bn) takeover of Call of Duty-maker Activision. The FTC has been in court to attempt to stop the deal over fears it will hurt competition in the video games market. Telegraph



Ads for Hyundai and Toyota electric cars have been banned for exaggerating the speed of recharging and failing to mention the limited availability of the fastest chargers across the road network. Three ads for Hyundai’s IONIQ 5, seen in January last year, all stated that the car could be charged from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes using a 350kw “ultra-fast” charger. However, ASA said any “less than optimal” factors such as battery temperature, ambient temperature and age and condition of the battery might affect the time it would take for a battery to charge to 80%. City AM

Apple has joined WhatsApp, Signal, and other messaging companies, by raising concerns that end-to-end encryption would be threatened if the United Kingdom passes the “Online Safety Bill.” The bill moved to Parliament for review, and if passed, it would give the Office of Communications (Ofcom) the technology and authority to scan messages for concerning content. The UK originally proposed the “Online Safety Bill” to criminalize content on social media platforms that encouraged self-harm to users. However, the bill’s parameters were broadened to focus on any and all illegal content as it relates to adult and child safety. Gizmodo

Elon Musk has accepted an offer from legendary MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre to train him for his upcoming fight against Mark Zuckerberg. The two tech billionaires agreed to a “cage match” last week after Mr Musk first proposed a fight following rumours that the Meta boss was working on a new platform to rival Mr Musk’s Twitter. The UFC Apex centre in Las Vegas will be the likely location of the contest, which has been endorsed by UFC president Dana White. Indpendent

