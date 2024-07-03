3D-printed blood vessels to improve health outcomes, more Google Pixel 9 leaks

3D-printed blood vessel. Pic: Norbert Radasci,/University of Edinburgh

3D-printed blood vessels which closely mimic the properties of human veins could transform the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, scientists have said. In a two-stage process, a team of researchers led by the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering used a rotating spindle integrated into a 3D printer to create tubular grafts made from a water-based gel. The team said the flexible gel-like tubes could replace the human and synthetic veins currently used to re-route blood flow in heart bypass operations. Sky News 