3D-printed blood vessels to improve health outcomes, more Google Pixel 9 leaks
3D-printed blood vessels which closely mimic the properties of human veins could transform the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, scientists have said. In a two-stage process, a team of researchers led by the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering used a rotating spindle integrated into a 3D printer to create tubular grafts made from a water-based gel. The team said the flexible gel-like tubes could replace the human and synthetic veins currently used to re-route blood flow in heart bypass operations. Sky News
Financial markets in the US and Asia have fallen sharply as investors sell off shares in technology companies, with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks hit particularly hard. In Wednesday’s trading in New York, the S&P 500 lost 2.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.6%, in their biggest one-day falls since 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1.2%. The losses were driven by major firms including Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple and Tesla. BBC
A new version of the Nest Learning Thermostat could arrive very soon, according to leaked promotional photos. The pictures indicate that the new smart thermostat will have a similar design to its predecessor, but Google may have switched from a moveable dial to a touchscreen. The images were posted by Arsène Lupin on Twitter and shared by 9to5Google. They appear to be leaked promo materials advertising a new version of the Google Nest Temperature Sensor, which will be compatible with three Nest thermostats. Tech Radar
Yet another Google Pixel 9 leak has surfaced, and this time, it’s in the form of marketing materials shared with 91mobiles by reliable leaker OnLeaks. The marketing images offer a detailed look at the specs and features that could come with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, leaving us with very little we don’t know about the new devices. As shown in the leaked images, the base Pixel 9 may feature a 6.3-inch display and 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro may come in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes with 16GB of RAM. The Verge
Tesla’s much-vaunted ‘robotaxi’, a vehicle industry experts believe billionaire owner Elon Musk is betting the future of the company on, has been delayed. He confirmed Tesla will push back an event showcasing robotaxi prototypes by about two months, to October to allow more work. He said the additional time would allow it to improve the robotaxi design, and better prepare some other items to show off during the product reveal. i
The global technology outage sparked by CrowdStrike’s faulty update will cost US Fortune 500 companies $5.4bn, insurers estimated, as the cybersecurity firm vowed to make changes to prevent it from happening again. The projected financial losses exclude Microsoft, the tech giant whose systems suffered widespread failures in the crash. Companies in banking and healthcare are expected to be hit the hardest, according to the insurer Parametrix, as well as major airlines. The Guardian
Ford loses nearly $50,000 (£38,700) on every electric car it sells, results from the company show, as traditional manufacturers struggle with the switch away from petrol. The company posted a loss of $1.1bn for its electric vehicle division, Ford E – equivalent to about $47,600 per car. It sold 23,957 electric vehicles (EVs), an increase of 61pc from a year earlier. The numbers contributed to a torrid first half in which Ford E lost $2.5bn, with the business on track to lose $5bn overall this year. Telegraph
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. Cookies are used for ads personalisation. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. For more details please consult our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy pages.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
browser_id
5 years
This cookie is used for identifying the visitor browser on re-visit to the website.
CONSENT
2 years
YouTube sets this cookie via embedded YouTube videos and registers anonymous statistical data.
disqus_unique
1 year
Set to record internal statistics for anonymous visitors.
is_unique
1 year 1 month 4 days
StatCounter sets this cookie to determine whether a user is a first-time or a returning visitor and to estimate the accumulated unique visits per site.
sc_is_visitor_unique
1 year 1 month 4 days
StatCounter sets this cookie to determine whether a user is a first-time or a returning visitor.
uvc
1 year 1 month 1 day
addthis.com sets this cookie to determine the usage of addthis.com service.
_ga
1 year 1 month 4 days
Google Analytics sets this cookie to calculate visitor, session and campaign data and track site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognise unique visitors.
_gat_gtag_UA_*
1 minute
Google Analytics sets this cookie to store a unique user ID.
_ga_*
1 year 1 month 4 days
Google Analytics sets this cookie to store and count page views.
_gid
1 day
Google Analytics sets this cookie to store information on how visitors use a website while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the collected data includes the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.
__gads
1 year 24 days
Google sets this cookie under the DoubleClick domain, tracks the number of times users see an advert, measures the campaign's success, and calculates its revenue. This cookie can only be read from the domain they are currently on and will not track any data while they are browsing other sites.