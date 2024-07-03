3D-printed blood vessels to improve health outcomes, more Google Pixel 9 leaks

Financial markets in the US and Asia have fallen sharply as investors sell off shares in technology companies, with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks hit particularly hard. In Wednesday’s trading in New York, the S&P 500 lost 2.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.6%, in their biggest one-day falls since 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1.2%. The losses were driven by major firms including Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple and Tesla. BBC



A new version of the Nest Learning Thermostat could arrive very soon, according to leaked promotional photos. The pictures indicate that the new smart thermostat will have a similar design to its predecessor, but Google may have switched from a moveable dial to a touchscreen. The images were posted by Arsène Lupin on Twitter and shared by 9to5Google. They appear to be leaked promo materials advertising a new version of the Google Nest Temperature Sensor, which will be compatible with three Nest thermostats. Tech Radar

Yet another Google Pixel 9 leak has surfaced, and this time, it’s in the form of marketing materials shared with 91mobiles by reliable leaker OnLeaks. The marketing images offer a detailed look at the specs and features that could come with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, leaving us with very little we don’t know about the new devices. As shown in the leaked images, the base Pixel 9 may feature a 6.3-inch display and 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro may come in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes with 16GB of RAM. The Verge

Tesla’s much-vaunted ‘robotaxi’, a vehicle industry experts believe billionaire owner Elon Musk is betting the future of the company on, has been delayed. He confirmed Tesla will push back an event showcasing robotaxi prototypes by about two months, to October to allow more work. He said the additional time would allow it to improve the robotaxi design, and better prepare some other items to show off during the product reveal. i

The global technology outage sparked by CrowdStrike’s faulty update will cost US Fortune 500 companies $5.4bn, insurers estimated, as the cybersecurity firm vowed to make changes to prevent it from happening again. The projected financial losses exclude Microsoft, the tech giant whose systems suffered widespread failures in the crash. Companies in banking and healthcare are expected to be hit the hardest, according to the insurer Parametrix, as well as major airlines. The Guardian

Ford loses nearly $50,000 (£38,700) on every electric car it sells, results from the company show, as traditional manufacturers struggle with the switch away from petrol. The company posted a loss of $1.1bn for its electric vehicle division, Ford E – equivalent to about $47,600 per car. It sold 23,957 electric vehicles (EVs), an increase of 61pc from a year earlier. The numbers contributed to a torrid first half in which Ford E lost $2.5bn, with the business on track to lose $5bn overall this year. Telegraph