Top 30 things that give older people independence – gardening tops list



Retirees are determined to maintain their independence in later life, by dressing how they please, going on as many holidays as possible and learning new skills.

A poll of 2,000 adults in their seventh decade and beyond found 72 per cent are troubled by the idea of being a burden to others in the future.

But while 73 per cent feel years younger than their actual age, 78 per cent feel keeping their minds sharp now will help them stay self-sufficient long term.

As a result, many are turning to crossword puzzles, Sudoku and taking up a new hobby.

Others keep an interest in what their grandchildren are doing, have regular conversations with younger relatives about what’s cool and go to the pub at least once a week.

It also emerged 75 per cent still have numerous parts of the world left on their wish list they intend visiting, with eight in 10 seeing travel as a way to maintain independence.

Regaining independence

It also emerged energised retirees feel an average of 14 years younger than their actual age, and 36 per cent believe themselves to be more active than they were two decades ago.

While half (49 per cent) reckon they’re doing a good job of changing people’s perceptions of what ‘old’ people are like through their youthful behaviours.

However, a third believe their grandkids see them as ‘old’, although on average people reach the age of 63 before they felt ‘old’ themselves.

But, if they could pick any age to be again, they’d choose 30.

Says Spencer J McCarthy, chairman & CEO of Churchill Retirement Living, which commissioned the research:

“Independence can mean different things to different people as the results have shown.

“It’s incredibly important to people that they stay independent for as long as possible as they get older, and the research has shown many strive to achieve this by keeping their body and mind active and enjoying a full and varied lifestyle.

“As a result, it’s reassuring to hear that many feel younger than they are, and that people are increasingly active and adventurous in their later years.”

Top 30 things over 65s do to maintain independence

Gardening Dressing how I please Eating a varied diet Keeping in touch with old friends Crossword puzzles Using Facebook Watching new TV shows Keeping an interest in what my grandkids are doing Taking vitamin supplements Exercising at least twice a week Abiding by the rule of having ‘a little of what you fancy’ Playing with grandkids Getting lots of sleep at night so I have enough energy for the day Using public transport regularly Going on as many holidays as possible Sudoku Eating out frequently Stretching Dying my hair Learning new skills Regular conversations about what’s ‘cool’ with grandkids/younger family members Doing the ‘Wordle’ every day to keep my mind sharp Continuing to work Going to the pub at least once a week Hanging out with people younger than me Playing video games Taking up a new hobby Using Instagram Keeping up with new music/what’s in the charts Using Twitter

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...