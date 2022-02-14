

Do you co-sleep with your baby? If you do, make sure you follow these co-sleeping safety tips from the experts to keep your little one safe. Co-sleeping with your baby can be a gratifying experience, but it is essential to do so safely. According to the experts, you can do a few things to make sure both you and your baby stay safe while co-sleeping. This blog post will discuss some of the essential safety tips that you should follow. With these tips, you will be able to keep your baby safe without worrying about the potential risks involved. Let’s get started.

Never Leave Your Baby Unattended

One of the essential safety tips you should follow is never to leave your baby unattended. You may be tempted to just put them down in their crib for a few minutes, but it is essential to resist this temptation. If you leave your baby unattended, they could roll over and become trapped between the mattress and the wall, or they could fall out of bed.

In addition, if you are sleeping in the same bed as your baby, you may be tempted to doze off. Ensure to put some measures preventing a baby from falling out of bed when you bedshare, including a tightly fitted sheet and no pillows or toys within baby’s reach. With such measures, you can reduce the risk of your baby falling out of bed while you sleep.

Skip the Blanket

Another essential safety tip is to skip the blanket. Babies can overheat very quickly, and a blanket could cause them to become overheated. Also, they can roll themselves up in a blanket and suffocate. Instead, opt for a wearable blanket or sleep sack to keep your baby warm at night.

If you live in a colder climate, use a thicker sleeper instead of increasing the room temperature. A too-warm room could also lead to your baby becoming overheated. Ensure to follow all the safety measures for your climate, including using the appropriate clothing to keep your baby safe and warm. It would be best to wake up once in a while to check on the baby’s temperature to make sure they are not too hot or cold.

Use a Firm and Flat Mattress

When co-sleeping with your baby, using a firm and flat mattress is essential. Why is this so? This will help reduce the risk of your baby becoming trapped between the mattress and the wall. In addition, using a firm and flat mattress will reduce the risk of SIDS.

Ensure that your bed is free from any pillows or toys, as these items could potentially lead to suffocation if they are too close to your baby. It would be best to avoid using a waterbed while co-sleeping with your baby. A waterbed can make it much easier for a baby to become trapped, which can be very dangerous. It is best to use a firm and flat mattress that does not have any gaps where your baby could potentially get stuck.

Do Not Co-Sleep with Your Baby If You Are Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol

It will help if you also do not co-sleep with your baby if you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. When you feel tired, it can be easy to fall asleep without checking on your baby first. This could potentially lead to suffocation if your baby is too close to a pillow or toy that gets pressed against their face while they sleep.

If you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, it is best to put your baby in their bed. This will ensure that they are safe and sound while you sleep off the effects of the drugs or alcohol. While under the influence, you might forget the baby and might even roll over it. To ensure your baby’s safety, do not co-sleep with your baby if you have taken something that impairs your judgment.

Place Baby on Their Back

Ensure to place your baby on their back while co-sleeping with them. This will help reduce the risk of SIDS, and it is a straightforward thing to do that you can start doing right away. If you are worried about whether your baby will roll over onto their stomach, then it would be best if you place them in a co-sleeper next to your bed. This will help keep an eye on them and reduce the risk of rolling over while you sleep.

When a baby sleeps on its back, it becomes easier to breathe. If they are sleeping on their stomach, it can be difficult to breathe and could potentially lead to SIDS. So, try as much to put your baby on their back while you co-sleep with them and keep checking them to make sure they are still in this position.

Make Sure There Is Enough Space Between You and Your Baby

When co-sleeping with your baby, make sure there is enough space between you and your little one. This will help reduce the risk of suffocation, and it is something that you can do easily. If you are using a co-sleeper, then ensure there is enough space between the side of your bed and where your baby will be sleeping. You should also make sure to keep any pillows or blankets away from the sides, so they do not get pushed up against your baby’s face.

If you are using a crib, ensure that there is enough space between the side of the bed and where your baby will be sleeping. You should also make sure to keep any pillows or blankets away from the sides, so they do not get pushed up against their faces while they sleep. Ensure that there is a space of at least two inches between you and your baby.

Maintain the Right Room Temperature

Another essential tip for co-sleeping with your baby is maintaining the right room temperature. You should keep your baby’s room at a comfortable temperature where they do not feel too hot or cold.

You can use a thermometer to help you measure the room temperature of your baby’s room. If it is too cold, try adding some extra layers on top of what they are already wearing. If it is too hot, try using a fan or opening up the window to let in some fresh air. It is essential to keep your baby’s room at a comfortable temperature and adopt tips for a more comfortable night’s sleep with your baby.

Co-sleeping with your baby can be an enriching experience. Many parents will want to do this, but it requires some safety precautions. Just make sure to follow the safety tips mentioned above so both you and your little one can get a good night’s sleep.

