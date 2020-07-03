Bedroom Tips for More Comfortable Sleeping

The bedroom should be the favorite room for anyone in their house. What is there not to love about the place where we all let loose, and where we are in our most relaxed yet quite vulnerable state? Bedrooms should be in the most relaxing setting for you to have quality and quantity sleep. When we sleep, it’s when our bodies reset, recharge, and rejuvenate from day to day exhaustion. Here we discuss some tips you can use in your bedroom to have more comfortable sleep:

Tip #1. Organize and Declutter

If your bedroom is disorganized and full of clutter, it could be distracting you and keep you from having a good sleep. Have you ever visited the toilet at night, and on your way, you hit your toes on something that is not where it is supposed to be? How annoying is that because now you have to fully open your eyes and be fully awake, interrupting your sleep! Nobody likes that! This is why you have to get rid of clutter from your bedroom and organize everything neatly.

Tip #2. Make Your Bedroom Electronics Free

Electronics including televisions, smartphones, tablets, computers, and even LED lights emit blue light, which is believed to suppress natural melatonin which is important when it comes to sleep. Melatonin is the hormone that induces drowsiness, delaying its release means more time spent awake and greater difficulty getting sleepy. If you are having trouble sleeping when you get into bed, it could be because of that TV in your bedroom. If you must have a TV in your bedroom, make sure you always switch it off an hour to 30 minutes before sleeping.

Tip #3. Get a Comfortable Bed and Bedding

Your bed is the most crucial furniture in the bedroom. Look for a bed that is comfortable enough for you. Having the correct type of bedding also plays a significant role in how you will sleep. The mattress should be the right kind of softness to support your weight. One of the most essential things about the bed is the pillow. When you are choosing a new pillow, you should know what pillow firmness is going to allow you to sleep with your head, neck, and shoulders aligned with your spine as well as provide you comfort. Your duvet or blanket should be made of a material that provides warmth and comfort as you sleep. Mela weighted blanket is known to assist individuals who are struggling to get to sleep. The calmness that comes from a weighted blanket prevents stress and anxiety from keeping you awake. Your bed sheets should be made of a material that can absorb moisture so that when you sweat, it won’t be uncomfortable. Ensure you clean your bedding as often as possible.

Tip #4. Lighting

Your bedroom should always be dimly lit. This is to activate the receptor cells in your brain responsible for sleep to let you know that it is sleep time. If you live in a brightly lit, busy neighborhood, you should buy blackout curtains or shades. They will help keep out excess light. You can also sleep with an eye mask so that your eyes are protected when you sleep. This will be useful, especially when you have crazy working shifts that require you to sleep during the day.

The color you choose to paint the walls of your bedroom should also be soft, relaxing colors. The blue color comes highly recommended, but you can also choose a color that triggers happy hormones in your brain.

Tip #5. Block the Noise

For you to be able to sleep comfortably, you have to be in a serene and quiet environment. If you live in an area that is busy and noisy, you can get a white noise machine to block out the noise. This way, you will be able to sleep peacefully.

Sleep is essential to everyone. Being comfortable while sleeping is crucial to getting quality sleep and the right amount of sleep. Make your bedroom a habitable abode that ensures you to sleep better. You will become a better productive person when you sleep better.

