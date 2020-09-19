It doesn’t matter whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle, or improve the strength and flexibility of your body, there are a plethora of fitness exercises to kickstart your goals and boost your mood. Here are top workout classes you can join to have fun and get fit.

Body Balance

If you are looking for a fitness program able to improve not only your body but also your body and your life, the yoga-based Body Balance class is the perfect match. Apart from the basic yoga moves, which are not really complicated to perform, it comprises a variety of elements taken from Tai Chi and Pilates. You will also learn precious techniques of controlled breathing to enjoy a happier and healthier you.

BodyPump

Want fast results? Then look no further than BodyPump workout, an ideal solution for everyone who is dreaming of a lean and toned body in the shortest possible period of time. The big idea behind this program is using light to medium weights with lots of repetitions to engage every muscle in your body and burn a heck of a lot of calories.

RPM

Short for rotation per minute, RPM is a great no-impact way to enhance aerobic fitness and lose fat with the help of indoor cycling workout. Your journey will cover different landscapes, so you will be able to master your skills in sprints, flat riding, and hill-climbing – of course, under the full control of your instructor who will close monitor your achievements and ensure your best performances.

Step Aerobics

A surefire way to beautiful legs, Step is a fabulous athletic workout that delivers tangible results without making you exhausted. It’s a great option for everyone who wants to burn fat (we all do!), tone muscles, and feel energized after each class.

Body Attack

Even though the name of this workout may sound like something reserved exclusively for total fitness addicts, Body Attack caters to all levels, starting from absolute newbies. People often ask themselves: “Can I find a truly effective class in the Gyms Near Me even if my fitness level is close to zero?“ Fortunately, the answer is yes, and with a good instructor at your side, push-ups and squats will no longer be a problem. In fact, this class is an excellent combo of major athletic movements such as running, jumping, lunging, and strength exercises.

Zumba

If you feel like tapping into the incendiary atmosphere of a dance party, Zumba workouts are for you. A unique fitness program created by a famous Colombian dancer and choreographer, it aims to improve your cardiovascular fitness while dancing your way fit. Fast-paced Zumba comes with a host of benefits – you will not only lose weight and tone your muscles but also get a positive attitude and tons of good vibes!

With a myriad of workouts just at your fingertips, you can easily choose the one tailored to your fitness level, abilities, needs, and goals. The majority of good gyms also offer classic yoga and a variety of exotic martial art sports. The best time to join your perfect class? Today!

