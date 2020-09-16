Fujifilm announces instant camera, Instax SQUARE SQ1



Fujifilm has announced its latest Instax SQUARE SQ1 instant camera. The new addition to the Instax line-up introduces a minimalist, user-friendly square camera body design in three colourways, with features including Automatic Exposure and One-Touch Selfie Mode.

Available in Terracotta Orange, Glacier Blue, and Chalk White from 30th September 2020, the instant cameras has an expected retail price of £119.99 (inc VAT).

Two new square film formats have also launched today: Instax SQUARE Rainbow film (SRP £9.99) and Instax SQUARE Monochrome film (SRP £10.99). Retailers include Amazon, Jessops, Dixons, John Lewis, Wex Photo Video and FUJIFILM House of Photography.

The new addition to the Instax line-up is an analogue, square camera that creates square format instant prints at 1.5 times the size of its Instax mini counterparts. The manufacturer claims the Instax SQUARE SQ1 introduces a minimalist, user-friendly square camera body design and key features include Automatic Exposure and One-Touch Selfie Mode.

Says photographer, skateboarder, and creator Sierra Prescott:

“With the new Instax SQUARE SQ1, you bring the romance of film back into the day where the results are instant, and the memories are tangible.

“I like that it’s compact enough that I can take it anywhere, durable enough to toss in my backpack. And with the new twisty selfie mode, wide enough to fit more of what I love in the frame. You get a fully developed, larger square print in 90 seconds and a deep vibrant colour that I just love.”

Instax SQUARE SQ1 Features:

Automatic Exposure

This function automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to lighting conditions. According to the manufacturer, it allows even those who are new to instant photography to take photos that are automatically properly exposed regardless of conditions, producing clearer and more vibrant instant prints on the spot.

One-Touch Selfie Mode

Along with its built-in selfie mirror, Instax SQUARE SQ1’s One-Touch Selfie mode is designed specifically for selfies and close-up shots, setting the best focus and exposure for the shot by changing the position of the lens when activated. Activation is simple, by rotating the lens from ‘On’ to ‘Selfie’ mode.

New SQUARE film options

Also accompanying the launch of the Instax SQUARE SQ1 are two new Instax instant film varieties; Instax SQUARE Rainbow film and Instax SQUARE Monochrome film, designed so that Instax fans can bring even more creativity to their instant photography.

