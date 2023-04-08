8 Warning Signs of Addiction You Should Be Aware Of

The nature of addiction is complex, but some classic warning signs indicate someone may be dealing with an addiction to a substance or activity. Whether it’s your behaviors and habits you’ve noticed or those of someone close to you have been raising alarm bells—it’s essential to know the telltale signs before addiction takes hold.

Armed with this knowledge, individuals can take proactive steps towards being aware of their behaviors and receiving help should they need it. Here are eight warning signs of developing an addiction so that awareness can lead to action sooner rather than later.

1. Unexpected Mood Swings

The reality of addiction is that it can bring about abrupt changes in an individual’s attitude and behavior, from joyous to sad within moments. According to the West Hollywood recovery center, many people who suffer from addiction often take out their inner suffering on those closest to them with sudden, attention-grabbing outbursts or long periods of depression or odd behavior. If you worry someone you love may be dealing with addiction, you may want to look at their unexpected mood swings. They may need your support and understanding as they tackle the deeper issues that are causing the addiction in their life.

2. Changes in Appearance

Whether it’s related to drugs, alcohol, or another form of addiction, changes in appearance can be one of the most noticeable signs of a person’s problem. It could be a sudden weight loss or noticeable gain from week to week. Or there could also be fluctuations in their physical health—red eyes, black circles under their eyes, skin problems—all associated with substance abuse.

Hygiene habits may falter and change dramatically as well. Someone who once was meticulous may appear disheveled, unkempt, and not too concerned with their appearance. These are red flags that something might be off and should give way to conversations about the individual’s mental health and addiction struggles.

3. Unusual Spending Habits

Impulse buying leaves us feeling guilty and oddly secure but can bust our budgets. That’s why paying attention to the unusual spending habits of your friends, family members, and even yourself is so important. Is there an unexplained increase in spending with no specific explanation as to where the money is going? Sometimes underlying problems like drug addiction lurk beneath the surface of someone’s spending behavior. Be prepared to intervene if such an abnormal pattern arises.

4. Isolation

As anyone who has suffered from addiction can attest to, withdrawal from family and friends is one of the early, and unfortunately very common, signs that addiction may take hold of a person’s life. People in the grips of addiction find it difficult to leave their homes, avoid contact with others, and may even go so far as to space out phone calls and visits from family members or close friends.

This often occurs even before the individual needs formal treatment, making it all the more important that those closest to an addict do all they can to recognize and address the danger signs they can. Addiction is a desperate condition that can be overcome with timely intervention, but disaster awaits if not addressed quickly enough.

5. Poor Performance at Work or School

Always be mindful of someone’s performance at work or school, as dips in performance could indicate a bigger problem – such as an addiction. Whether it’s quite clear or subtle, look out for any apparent changes in attitude and engagement with the task. Pay attention to declining grades, disruptive behavior, lateness, absenteeism, and lack of motivation.

These red flags can indicate addiction issues if they seem sudden or severe. Often it helps to have a conversation about it – but make sure that you do so in a respectful yet direct manner. Focus on the progress and provide support if need be because addiction should not be ignored.

6. Loss of Interest in Activities

Signs of decreased interest in activities, hobbies, and healthy relationships are often overlooked in individuals suffering from mental health issues or depression. It can take time to detect this shift in enthusiasm and motivation. Watch for noticeable changes in body language and facial expression that indicate a lack of engagement or joy with what was once enjoyed. For example, if someone who loves going outdoors stops suggesting hikes and picnics with friends, it could indicate a lack of interest due to mood changes.

Another indicator is if the person becomes less willing to participate in conversations about their favorite subject areas and completely disengages from these engaging topics. If anything seems off during social interactions, take note of any decrease in overall energy levels and body language, such as crossed arms or vacant eye contact.

7. Increasing Tolerance

Increased tolerance means that more of a given substance needs to be well-consumed, or the same expected results will not be achieved. This can apply to anything from alcohol to coffee and even exercise, as your body needs more stimulation (in the form of larger sets of weights or longer distance runs) to feel the same benefit it previously did with just a few sips of drink or reps in the gym.

No matter where this is applied, increased tolerance should always be taken as a sign that something should change – whether reducing intake frequency or amount for both the health and effectiveness of whatever you’re engaging with daily.

8. Interference with Relationships

When an individual begins to show addictive behaviors, it often leads to interpersonal difficulties in relationships—family, romantic, or otherwise. The issues can stem from a conviction that one’s needs are more critical than others or a sense of entitlement that leads to explosive and unpredictable behavior. Instances of instability in emotion or thought might prevent meaningful conversation and compromise.

At worst, the ramifications could extend so far as to cause loved ones to feel they must distance themselves from the situation. It’s vital for those going through this difficulty to understand the full consequences and implications of their choices on their relationships.

Addiction is a complex issue that can severely affect individuals and their loved ones. It is essential to be aware of the warning signs of addiction and to provide support for those in need. The key is to identify the problem proactively and provide a safe environment for them to seek help. Remember, addiction does not define an individual’s worth — it is treatable and manageable with the right approach.

