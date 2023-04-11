GCHQ appoints first female director in its history

Mr Cleverly said Ms Keast-Butler “has an impressive track record at the heart of the UK’s national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers”.

Commenting on the news that GCHQ has appointed its first woman director, CEO of Code First Girls Anna Brailsford said:

“This is a momentous moment for women’s representation. Diversity in cybersecurity is key because we need a real mix of minds to provide solutions to oncoming threats and ensure our own systems are unpredictable. Women who may never have considered a career in codebreaking, intelligence and tech will now see a director that looks like them and think again.

“We’re proud of our existing partnership with GCHQ to increase the number of female code breakers, and today’s news will help accelerate the mission to close the gender gap in the intelligence and tech industries even further.”