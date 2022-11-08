Top 5 Exercises to Help You Sleep Much Better



Those who sleep for five hours or less have a 30% greater chance of developing chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer, according to a recent study by PLoS Medicine.

While many Brits struggle to sleep, the cost-of-living crisis is also seeming to make our sleeping habits worse. A recent study by Sun Life showed that two in five adults (41%) are struggling to sleep at night due to worrying about money, with those aged 50 plus worrying the most.