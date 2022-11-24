More than half of Brits try to stick to ‘morning rituals’

Millions of Brits swear their morning rituals – including meditation, exercise and writing down goals – help them to get their day off to a good start.

A poll of 2,000 adults found brushing their teeth, having a shower, cooking breakfast and making the bed are some of the things they would be least likely to skip as part of their morning routine.

However, 32 per cent hate oversleeping, as if they don’t get around to all their morning rituals, respondents can end up feeling rushed (31 per cent), frustrated (26 per cent) and annoyed (23 per cent).

And 34 per cent, of those polled by Holiday Inn Express, feel out of sync if they don’t get through their usual rituals.

Mary Earps, England and Manchester United goalkeeper (pictured below), who is working with the hotel chain, said: “Coming through the ranks in women’s football, routines have been crucial to how I prepare for training and matches.

“To set me up for the day I get up, get dressed and have a coffee before I head to the training ground. When I get there, I’ll have my breakfast which enables me to be energised for training and kick start my day brightly.

“We’re creatures of habit, and those little things we do each morning set ourselves up for success.”

It also emerged 22 per cent of those polled admit to waking up no later than 6am so they can get all their morning rituals done before starting work, which take 53 minutes on average.

And 34 per cent believe they can accomplish more in the day if their morning routine is carried out correctly.

Starting the day off right More than half (53 per cent) also try and stick to their morning routine even if they’re away from home like staying in a hotel or friend’s house. Of those who took part in the survey, via OnePoll, half said breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while 56 per cent believe it helps them start the day the right way. However, 33 per cent are guilty of enjoying a lie-in and a cheeky fry-up on a weekend. It also emerged 36 per cent believe their morning routine has changed over the last two years More than a third (36 per cent) have introduced more self-care into their morning routine and 35 per cent try to prioritise ‘me time’ in the mornings. Mindful activities like indulging in a skin care routine (20 per cent), sitting down to meditate (14 per cent) and saying positive affirmations in the mirror (12 per cent) also made the list. Stephanie Atiase, from Holiday Inn Express, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “How you start your morning can dictate how the rest of your day follows. Many now embrace a morning routine to maintain balance: setting themselves up for the day whether it’s sightseeing, visiting family or following their favourite sports team.” The daily rituals that form Brits’ morning routines Brushing their teeth Sitting down for a coffee/tea Having a shower Making the bed Drinking water Reading the news Choosing what to wear Taking vitamins Exercising Clearing away washing up Listening to the radio Skin care Cooking breakfast Hair care Opening the windows for fresh air Putting on makeup Wake up without snoozing the alarm Scrolling social media Meditating Stretching Getting the kids ready for school Taking the rubbish out Putting a clothes wash on Walking the dog Making their lunch for work Writing their to-do list for the day Saying positive affirmations to themselves in the mirror Arranging their work desk Writing down their goals Going for a run

