More than half of Brits try to stick to ‘morning rituals’

Millions of Brits swear their morning rituals – including meditation, exercise and writing down goals – help them to get their day off to a good start.

A poll of 2,000 adults found brushing their teeth, having a shower, cooking breakfast and making the bed are some of the things they would be least likely to skip as part of their morning routine.

However, 32 per cent hate oversleeping, as if they don’t get around to all their morning rituals, respondents can end up feeling rushed (31 per cent), frustrated (26 per cent) and annoyed (23 per cent).

And 34 per cent, of those polled by Holiday Inn Express, feel out of sync if they don’t get through their usual rituals.

Mary Earps, England and Manchester United goalkeeper (pictured below), who is working with the hotel chain, said: “Coming through the ranks in women’s football, routines have been crucial to how I prepare for training and matches.

“To set me up for the day I get up, get dressed and have a coffee before I head to the training ground. When I get there, I’ll have my breakfast which enables me to be energised for training and kick start my day brightly.

“We’re creatures of habit, and those little things we do each morning set ourselves up for success.”

It also emerged 22 per cent of those polled admit to waking up no later than 6am so they can get all their morning rituals done before starting work, which take 53 minutes on average.

And 34 per cent believe they can accomplish more in the day if their morning routine is carried out correctly.

Chris Price