Nearly half of drivers ready to buy EV, claims report



According to brand new research, almost 50 per cent of Britain’s car owners will choose to buy an electric vehicle (EV) as their next car due to spiralling fuel costs.

The study, published today by used car buying service ChooseMyCar.com , asked 2,000 motorists whether recent fluctuations in fuel costs and shortages had affected their buying habits.

The results showed that a huge amount (42 per cent) now planned to purchase an electric vehicle as their next car, despite the higher purchase costs and more limited availability of second-hand EVs.

Interestingly, men were more likely to buy an EV than women, with 46 per cent of males stating that their next vehicle would definitely be electric, and 38 per cent of females.

The age of the driver also affected the results, with a sharp increase in plans for an EV in the younger demographic. UK drivers in the 18-34-year-old age group felt most strongly about buying an EV, with a staggering 66 per cent saying they would definitely make their next vehicle electric, while in the 35-54 year age group, 49 per cent stated that an EV was their next car purchase. In the other 55 age group, only 20 per cent said they would be purchasing an EV.

More findings from the report included:

London drivers were the most likely to buy an EV next, with 60% saying that would be their next vehicle purchase

This was followed by Brighton, with 48%, Edinburgh with 44%, and Birmingham and Liverpool with 43%

Bristol and Plymouth were the cities least likely to buy an EV next, with just 15% saying they would buy electric next

Founder of ChooseMyCar.com , Nick Zapolski, said the results had not surprised him.

“We have been doing a lot of research on how UK drivers have been affected by recent events, and the younger age group appears to have been the one that has found it hardest to manage the spiralling prices.

“While EVs are obviously a good choice for many, with the starting price still being close to five figures, many will struggle to afford a new EV and the second-hand market is still very limited.

“It seems very unfair that the very people that need EVs the most, and who have the strongest desire for one, might be priced out of the market for one.”

