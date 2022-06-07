Golden Retriever is Top Dog on TikTok



Dogs have been man’s best friend since the domestication of the wolf during the late Mesolithic period. Since those times, we have been blessed by a plethora of dog breeds, selectively bred by humans for roles such as hunting, herding, and of course, companionship. In fact, The Kennel Club recognises 222 breeds of dog.

Dogs are unsurprisingly extremely popular on the social media app TikTok, where the hashtag ‘#dog’ has amassed 244.8 billion views. Interested in which breeds are the most popular on TikTok, PuppyHero.com analysed 218 dog breeds to see which ones generated the most views.

It found that the Golden Retriever is the most popular breed on TikTok, with the hashtag #goldenretriever gathe ring a whopping 21.2 billion views.

The 10 most popular dog breeds on TikTok

Rank Dog Breed Hashtag Views (Billion) 1 Golden Retriever #goldenretriever 21.2 2 German Shepherd Dog #germanshepherd 9.1 3 Rottweiler #Rottweiler 8.0 4 Pug #pug 6.7 5 French Bulldog #frenchbulldog 5.4 6 Labrador Retriever #labrador 5.3 7 Bulldog #bulldog 5.2 8 Pomeranian #pomeranian 5.0 9 Poodle #poodle 3.4 10 Border Collie #bordercollie 2.9

#1 Golden Retriever

The Golden Retriever is the most popular breed on TikTok, with the hashtag #goldenretriever gathe ring a whopping 21.2 billion views. It’s not hard to see why this dog is number one, golden retrievers have a friendly and intelligent disposition, which makes them perfect family pets and excellent guide dogs.

#2 GermanShepherd Dog

German Shepherds, also known as Alsatian dogs, are the second most popular dog breed on TikTok, with the hashtag #germanshepherd gaining 9.1 billion views. This dog breed is favoured by police units around the world for its loyal and courageous temperament. With its wolf-like appearance, this breed is certainly striking.

#3 Rottweiler

Rottweilers are the third most popular dog breed, with the hashtag #Rottweiler gaining 8 billion views on TikTok. Originally bred for herding, Rottweilers are now often used as guard dogs due to their sturdy frame and fearless temperament.

Study conducted by https://www.puppyhero.com. All 218 dog breeds analysed can be found here.

