Pre-booking for VW ID. Buzz EV now open



The VW ID. Buzz is now available for pre-booking, with customers able to secure access to a priority ordering window before order books open officially in July 2022.

Customers can place a £2,000 pre-booking fee with their dealer between 30 May and 30 June to secure a priority slot to specify their ID. Buzz during the ordering window. The pre-order is available on the five-seater ID. Buzz model and not the Cargo variant.

The ID.Buzz will launch with a ‘1st Edition’ model alongside the standard Style and Life trims. All feature the 77kWh lithium-ion battery, supplying 150kW (204 PS) to a rear-mounted electric motor that develops 310Nm of torque and is capable of an all-electric driving range of up to 415km (258 miles).

The ‘1st Edition’ specification includes a full range of safety, security and convenience features, as well as the latest in connectivity, including Car2X technology. LED lights, 21-inch wheels and the ID. Buzz’s unique design are of all included. The ID. Buzz range currently starts at £57,115.00 (RRP inc VAT and OTR) for the Life, rising through £61,915.00 for the Style and up to £62,995 for the 1st Edition.

The ID. Buzz is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first all-electric vehicle. Based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform, the ID. Buzz has been built from the ground up with electrification in mind.

Sustainability is a core part the new ID. Buzz, claims VW, with a recycled synthetic material and leather-free interior in addition to the all-electric powertrain. The ID. Buzz is manufactured using sustainable components: battery housings and wheel rims are made from green aluminium and tyres from low-emission production.

For more details on the ID. Buzz and how to pre-book, please click here – ID. Buzz | New 2022 Electric Van | Volkswagen Vans UK (volkswagen-vans.co.uk)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...