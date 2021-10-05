ShinyShiny tech roundup: Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for outage

Sky’s “something magical” is a new product range called Sky Glass, and taking pride of place is a Sky-branded QLED TV with Sky TV built in. That’s according to ISPreview.co.uk. It’s claimed the TV will let you watch Sky channels without the need for a satellite dish. Sky has been talking about streaming its channels via broadband for years, and has launched such a service in Italy, Austria and Germany. But Sky Glass would be a whole different proposition. The TVs will come in 43, 55- and 65-inch sizes, according to ISPreview‘s sources, and will come with built-in Dolby Atmos soundbars and 4K and HDR support. What HiFi

Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s computer operating system, launches worldwide on Tuesday as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. Windows chief product officer Panos Panay, told the BBC the latest version was built to be “clean and fresh and simpler” for the user. He promised that the new operating system would not be an “extreme departure” from what people know. And even the least tech-savvy users can upgrade easily, he added. “I use the frame of my father – he’s 89,” Mr Panay said. “I’m so excited for him to hit that button and upgrade, you have no idea. “Not because he’s my dad – because I just want it to be easy for him.” BBC

Dyson’s last vacuum cleaner, the oddly-named 360 Heurist, skipped a US release, apparently because its design was ill-suited to the layout of American homes. But it looks like the company is planning to launch a new robovac in the US soon, after filing details of an unannounced product with the FCC. Photos in the filing seem to show a new design that is wider and flatter than its predecessors, with a squared-off rear and bulkier charging base. The unnamed robovac comes in the same striking nickel blue color as its predecessor, and has tank treads and a detachable dust bin, just like Dyson’s previous forays into this product category. It also looks like the device (labelled RB03) has the Heurist’s 360-degree camera with LED lighting ring. Those LEDs are important, as they ensure the device can navigate in the dark — handy if you want your robovac to clean when you’re out or asleep. The Verge