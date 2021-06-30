The Many Benefits Of Laser Hair Removal



When it comes to hair removal, you have so many different options to choose from, from waxing and shaving to plucking and hair removal cream. However, one option you should certainly consider is laser hair removal treatment. Read on to discover the benefits you can expect from the best laser hair removal.

There are so many advantages associated with laser hair removal. However, the main benefit is the fact that this treatment results in the permanent removal of hair. The same certainly cannot be said for other methods, such as waxing. But, with laser hair removal, 60 to 95 per cent of the hair that is targeted is permanently gone. This approach is also much more convenient than the other methods that are available. Did you know that the average person can shave around 11,540 times in their lifetime? This is a remarkable statistic.

You also do not need to worry about ingrown hairs when you opt for laser treatment, and so you will not get the red bumps or irritating skin that is caused by ingrown hairs. Another reason to book an appointment with a top cosmetic skin clinic for laser hair removal is that the treatment is shorter than other procedures, such as electrolysis, and it is largely pain-free too. You will be astounded by the results, and another great thing about laser hair treatment is the fact that it is suited to a wide assortment of skin types and hair types.

Electrolysis vs. Laser Hair Removal

Electrolysis and laser hair removal are both permanent forms of hair removal, and thus there is a lot of debate regarding which one is the best approach. In this post, we will discuss both options to help you decide on the best hair removal treatment for you.

Let’s begin by explaining how both treatments work. Electrolysis involves the use of a device with a needle that is inserted through the skin. It follows the hair shaft closely, penetrating deep into the follicle. A small current is applied, and this is absorbed by the hair, causing the hair growth cells to die. Laser hair removal involves a device that supplies laser energy to the hair, which penetrates the hair at the root and thus causes the follicle to become damaged, which stops it from creating new hair. Both treatments are known for their exceptional results.

However, electrolysis can be very time-consuming, which is made worse by the fact that it is painful. A lot of people compare the feeling to that of getting a tattoo. However, with a tattoo, you get numbing cream! If you have a tattoo, it’s worth finding out how the treatment will interact with the tattoo ink and tattoo equipment so you know what is most suitable.

There is also the potential for the skin to become discoloured during electrolysis. This is because the treatment can damage the capillaries in the surrounding area, which causes them to become darker. Alternatively, laser treatment from a cosmetic skin clinic is virtually pain-free. Treatment time is a lot shorter too, ranging from ten minutes to an hour, depending on the area of your body you are having treated. There are also very few complications associated with laser hair removal treatment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...