Treating Hair Loss and Keeping Your Confidence



Ageing is an inevitable and predictable pattern, beginning with fine lines development that deepens with time. This is similar to hair loss prevalence in 66% of men around 35 and 85% of those aged 50 and above. Since age is a primary hair loss risk factor, it may affect young men’s confidence and self-esteem. The condition is difficult for every age group, but losing your hair between 20 and 30 can cause depression and anxiety.

Yet, you can decide your response to this morale-draining condition. Besides undergoing a hair transplant procedure, there are other pocket-friendly options like Finasteride, which also offers a more permanent solution. However, the first step for any proper treatment is to accept your hair loss problem despite the many options available. Therefore, you may read on to learn how to treat your hair loss and keep your confidence.

Hair loss psychological impact

Hair loss is a physical condition with potential psychological impacts such as anxiety, stress, low self-esteem and depression. Pieces of research have attributed the condition’s effects to cultural lifestyle and societal perception of beauty. Many centuries have seen humans adorn themselves in clothing, tattoos, jewellery and body piercings. Likewise, hairstyles come and go, yet one thing remains – hair is an essential factor in self-esteem and confidence and many times considered a beauty measurement abstract.

Apart from the cultural influences, your hair is a significant feature and impacts how you see yourself. It can be embarrassing when hair loss is noticeable, leading to withdrawal from social settings and possibly relationships. Eventually, it works itself into your career and family life.

Tips for maintaining your confidence

While you cannot determine your hair loss severity and how fast it occurs, you can decide how it affects you. The first option is being upset, angry, or depressed, while the second option means acknowledging your hair loss problem. However, the second option implies coming to terms with reality and taking appropriate steps to restore and maintain your confidence. That said, here are some tips to restore and keep your confidence.

Put everything in perspective

You most likely have heard the famous saying that ‘you are your worst critic’ which is undoubtedly true. You are more critical of yourself than anybody could ever be. This implies you’ll be more critical of your hair loss condition than everybody. For you, this is an unwanted change, yet for others, your condition is a part of your looks.

Be practical about your hair loss

As unappealing as your hair loss may be, it is not a death sentence and poses no life threat. Many conditions may pose a severe threat to your health and survival, but hair loss isn’t one of them. While getting used to your hair loss condition and knowing how to live with it may be an emotional or psychological steep hill to climb, you can adjust to it.

Find your style

If your hair loss becomes more apparent, one way to make it work in your favour is to find a style to work with. If you have lost your entire hair, wearing shorter hairstyles can be an effective disguise for thinning hair than longer hairstyles. For a receding hairline, you can grow the hair at your front hair and comb it backwards. If you notice any developing bald area, you can part your hair to the affected side. However, you can shave their entire hair if everything else fails.

Speak to your doctor

Hair loss can be treatable depending on its type and underlying cause. You can speak to your doctor to see if treatments like Finasteride can be effective for slowing or stopping your developing hair loss. Regardless of how long treatment may take, you are set for a confidence boost knowing that you have taken steps to resolve the issue.

Try therapy

If you are having difficulty coping with your hair loss issue, it is okay to seek assistance. However, speaking to a therapist is a better option than feeling silly or weak about your condition. Irrespective of the underlying cause, hair loss effects like depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem can affect your emotional self. Fortunately, therapy is considered an effective treatment for mental health conditions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...