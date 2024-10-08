Godfather of AI wins Nobel Prize, Tesla cybertruck ‘too big and sharp’ for European roads



The Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to two scientists, Geoffrey Hinton (pictured above) and John Hopfield, for their work on machine learning. British-Canadian Professor Hinton is sometimes referred to as the “Godfather of AI” and said he was flabbergasted. He resigned from Google in 2023, and has warned about the dangers of machines that could outsmart humans. The announcement was made by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences at a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden. American Professor John Hopfield, 91, is a professor at Princeton University in the US, and Prof Hinton, 76, is a professor at University of Toronto in Canada. BBC

The unused cables and broken tech items you have tucked away at home could help steer the UK away from a copper crisis, according to new research. The research by campaign group Recycle Your Electricals (RYE) suggests the UK has 1.3 billion unused or binned electricals, including 627 million cables, which could hold the answer to the nation’s fast-approaching gap in the supply of copper to meet growing demand. Copper is a vital resource in the UK’s push to decarbonise the economy, as it’s used to build wind turbines and solar panels, as well as electric vehicles. Sky News

Tesla’s Cybertruck is too big and sharp for European roads, transport campaigners have warned, as questions are raised about the registration of one of the first of the electric pickup trucks to hit the continent. There had been confusion about whether the Cybertruck could be driven in Europe, owing to strict road safety rules that ban sharp edges and require speed limiters on vehicles that weigh more than 3.5 tonnes when full. Tesla’s manual lists the angular steel vehicle as having The Guardian for European roads, transport campaigners have warned, as questions are raised about the registration of one of the first of the electric pickup trucks to hit the continent. There had been confusion about whether the Cybertruck could be driven in Europe, owing to strict road safety rules that ban sharp edges and require speed limiters on vehicles that weigh more than 3.5 tonnes when full. Tesla’s manual lists the angular steel vehicle as having a gross vehicle weight of 4 tonnes

Apple’s products leaking out before their launch is hardly a matter of surprise. However, retail units of Apple’s M4-equipped MacBook Pro showing up in not one, but two Russian YouTubers’ hands almost an entire month before the estimated launch? Now that, for sure, is a plot twist no one saw coming. If Cupertino has a mole problem, this is no small fry – this is the stuff of supply chain nightmares. However, that is exactly what seems to be happening. Just hours ago, we covered a story surrounding a YouTube video by a popular Russian YouTuber who unboxed an alleged M4 MacBook Pro, and ran Geekbench on it. Notebook Check

EE, the consumer brand for the BT Group, and Sky have announced a new retail partnership that will see Sky Stream launch across EE stores, via the EE website and EE telesales from Tuesday 15th October. The partnership builds on a relationship since 2017 and forms part of EE’s strategy to partner with leading consumer electronics and entertainment providers to offer customers a wide range of options. It will allow customers to order Sky TV products with EE’s home broadband. Tech Digest

Numerous leaks have suggested that the iPad mini 7 is fast approaching, with the most telling sign perhaps being the clearance of iPad mini 6 stock, and now we have a specific date for when Apple’s next mini slate might ship. According to Mark Gurman, writing for Bloomberg, the iPad mini 7 could ship on Friday, November 1, following an announcement around the end of October. So in other words this tablet could be announced in just a few weeks, and ship in less than four weeks. While we’d always take release date leaks with a pinch of salt, Gurman has a solid track record for reporting Apple information. Tech Radar

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...