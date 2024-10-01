Samsung accused of obstructing Fortnite downloads, X to remove bold on timelines



Epic Games has accused Samsung of making it too difficult to download its massively popular video game Fortnite on certain mobile devices. In a legal complaint it said it would file on Monday, it says people have to go through 21 steps before they can play the game on a new Samsung product, including viewing security warning screens and changing settings. Epic claims this means 50% of people who try to install the game on these devices give up before they complete the process. Samsung said it would “vigorously contest” the “baseless claims”. BBC

UK mobile customers will be better protected against unexpected roaming charges while using their phone abroad and at home under new rules that come into force today, claims Ofcom. Following the UK’s exit from the European Union, the EU’s ‘roam like at home’ rules ceased to apply. Since then, many operators have voluntarily continued to send their customers alerts. To make sure all mobile customers are given the information they need – when they need it – new Ofcom rules mean that from today, mobile providers need to notify customers when they start roaming. Tech Digest



It’s official: the hotly anticipated, all-new Renault 4 E-Tech will be revealed on 14 October at this year’s Paris Motor Show. Not only that, Renault has released official images of the reborn R4, giving us a glimpse of the retro-inspired baby electric SUV. These snapshots of the Renault 4 confirm the design has stayed true to the Renault 4Ever Trophy concept that was revealed back in 2022, particularly the front end with its illuminated grille surround and a Renault logo underneath some kind of Perspex or glass. AutoExpress

X owner Elon Musk is removing bold text from posts appearing on people’s timelines because his “eyes are bleeding”, according to a new post. “Due to immediate and excessive use of bold font on X, it will be removed from view in the main timeline,” he wrote in a post on Tuesday. Users will have to “click on post details” to see anything in bold, according to Mr Musk. He also said italics and “any other formatting” would be removed from timelines, as the formatting options were “being abused for engagement farming”. Sky News

It has been reported multiple times that Apple is all set to refresh the MacBook Pro with an M4 chipset. Apple is rumored to launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chipsets. While the new M4 MacBook Pros aren’t expected to receive any major overhauls, the latest packaging leak suggests a few key upgrades. According to the leak (via ShrimpApplePro), the new M4 MacBook Pro will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the packaging leak reveals that the base M4 MacBook Pro model will have a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

Samsung’s slimmer book-style foldable has been rumored to go by Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and it was supposedly going to launch on September 25. That obviously hasn’t happened, but we do have some launch-related news. Maybe.

A Korean retailer has apparently outed the pre-order and release time frame for the Samsung Galaxy Fold6 Special Edition – not the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, mind you. This may be a typo, it may be the actual commercial name of the device, or it could just be all made up. GSM Arena

