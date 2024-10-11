Tesla unveils Cybercab and Robovan, Nintendo Switch 2 launch date revealed?



Tesla boss Elon Musk has unveiled the firm’s long-awaited robotaxi, the Cybercab, at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California. The futuristic-looking vehicle featuring two wing-like doors and no pedals or steering wheel deposited Mr Musk in front of an audience eager to hear details about a project he considers key to Tesla’s next chapter. At the event, billed “We, Robot,” the multi-billionaire reiterated his view that fully self-driving vehicles will be safer than those operated by humans and could even earn owners money by being rented out for rides. BBC

Alongside the launch of the robotaxi was the Tesla Robovan, a 20-seater bus that features full self-driving technology. Tesla says the Robovan could take-on school bus duties but isn’t limited to mass transportation of people. It can be configured to carry goods in industries from construction to food services. The Robovan’s design is pretty futuristic and eye-catching, but speaking at the ‘We, Robot’ reveal event in Burbank, California, Elon Musk said; “we are going to make this and it will look like that”. AutoExpress

Popular video game Football Manager has been delayed again – this time being pushed back until March next year. The franchise is one of the more popular sports games on the market but its production this year has seemingly been laden with issues. FM25, this year’s game, was billed by developer Sports Interactive (SI) as a “new era”, with it seeing the long-awaited introduction of the women’s game, as well as being powered by a new engine. Sky News

Hackers have compromised the Internet’s past, the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, stealing 31 million passwords and launching a massive Distributed Denial of Service attack in the process. It is unclear if the two security incidents, the compromise of the Internet Archive’s authentication database containing registered member details, including hashed passwords, and the denial of service attack, are related. Forbes



When Samir Shah takes to the stage at an event in Leeds next month, one topic will be sure to dominate the conversation: the BBC’s survival. In his first public speech since taking over as the corporation’s chairman in March, Shah is expected to discuss how to safeguard public service broadcasting in the streaming age. Behind closed doors, however, BBC executives are already exploring more radical ways to reverse a steady decline in audience numbers, including the possibility of opening up iPlayer to include programmes from other UK channels. Telegraph

A release window for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company, according to a report. Nintendo previously said it would reveal details of a successor to the Switch, currently known as the Switch 2, before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025. There hasn’t been any official news from Nintendo since that announcement was made back in May but a Metro report says that Ruben Marcado, the boss of a video games accessory company called Blade, has revealed the new console will drop next March or April. Indy100

Money transfer service MoneyGram suffered a major hack that exposed its customers’ personal and financial information to cybercriminals. While the three-day-long breach began on September 20, 2024, the firm has not provided an estimate for the number of victims impacted, nearly three weeks later. MoneyGram does boast of having more than 150 million customers, however, via its over 430,000 locations which span 200 countries and territories. Daily Mail

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...