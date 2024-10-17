Hidden Energy Guzzlers: Devices Costing You More in Energy Bills Than You Realise



As energy prices continue to rise, homeowners are increasingly focusing on cutting down costs by monitoring their energy consumption.

While it’s easy to spot major energy users like heaters and air conditioning units, many may be surprised to learn that everyday devices around the home are quietly adding to their bills in significant ways.

Energy expert Sarhan Basem from Brussels Morning says being aware of these hidden energy guzzlers, people can make informed choices about when and how to use these devices to reduce their energy bills.

Tumble Dryers – Up to £100 per Year

Often seen as a convenience in the colder months, tumble dryers are one of the biggest contributors to household energy costs. Using a dryer for just two loads a week can cost around £100 per year. Whenever possible, homeowners are encouraged to air-dry clothes or use drying racks indoors to save both money and energy.

Electric Showers – Up to £150 per Year

Electric showers are convenient but also very energy-intensive. A 10-minute shower a day can cost upwards of £150 annually, especially with high-powered units. Reducing shower time or switching to a water-efficient showerhead can help cut costs significantly.

Dishwashers – Up to £60 per Year

Running a dishwasher once a day can add around £60 a year to energy bills. To save money, it’s recommended to only run the dishwasher when it’s fully loaded and to use the eco or quick wash cycle, which consumes less energy and water.



Television Sets – Up to £70 per Year

Many households overlook how much energy a large television can use, especially when it’s on standby. Even if it’s only used for a few hours a day, a 50-inch TV can contribute £70 or more annually to energy bills. Unplugging TVs when not in use or using a smart power strip to cut off standby power can help mitigate this.

Desktop Computers and Gaming Consoles – Up to £90 per Year

Desktop computers and gaming consoles are notorious for drawing a lot of power, especially during long sessions. Keeping a computer on for 8 hours a day can cost around £90 per year. Using energy-saving settings, shutting down devices when not in use, and investing in energy-efficient equipment are all ways to lower costs.

Fridge-Freezers – Up to £100 per Year

Fridge-freezers are essential appliances that run continuously, which is why they are among the biggest energy consumers in the home. Older models, in particular, are less efficient and can cost around £100 per year to operate. Newer, energy-efficient models can reduce this expense by up to half, so upgrading may be worth the investment over time.

Kettles – Up to £30 per Year

Boiling a full kettle several times a day can cost upwards of £30 annually. By only boiling the amount of water needed and using an energy-efficient kettle, homeowners can reduce this cost. Additionally, descaling the kettle regularly helps it heat more efficiently.

Washing Machines – Up to £40 per Year

Although not as costly as tumble dryers, washing machines can still add around £40 a year to energy bills. Washing clothes at 30°C and doing full loads less frequently are effective ways to cut down on energy use. Many new models also offer eco settings, which can save even more.

Microwaves on Standby – Up to £20 per Year

Many may not realise that microwaves continue to draw power even when not in use, adding as much as £20 a year to energy bills. Unplugging the microwave when it’s not needed is a simple step to avoid this hidden cost.

Electric Heaters – Up to £200 per Year

While electric heaters are an effective way to warm up quickly, they are also one of the most expensive devices to run. Using one for just an hour a day can add up to £200 a year in energy costs. Layering up, using heated blankets, or improving insulation can help reduce the need for electric heaters.

Says Energy expert Sarhan Basem from Brussels Morning:

“These devices, though essential to modern life, can quietly drive up household expenses if not used thoughtfully. By recognising these hidden energy costs, homeowners can make more energy-efficient choices and take control of their bills.

“Simple actions, like unplugging devices when not in use, switching to eco settings, and investing in newer, energy-efficient models, can help households save money while reducing their carbon footprint.”

