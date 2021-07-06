6 in 10 Brits think alien invasion is inevitable



Six in 10 Brits think an alien invasion is inevitable and 80 per cent have a plan to deal with it, according to research.

The study of 2,000 adults revealed the hilarious things they’d do if aliens paid us a visit – including hiding under the bed, pretending to be out, or simply panicking. Other ‘fool-proof’ plans include calling mum and dad for advice, and putting the kettle on.

Stocking up on loo roll, fleeing to the countryside, or relying on ‘the experts’ to sort it all out are also possible strategies.

But a quarter have a slightly more open-ended approach in mind – they intend to panic. Commissioned by Beavertown ahead of World UFO Day on Friday July 2, the research found 63 per cent would be welcoming if they saw an alien.

In fact, one in 20 claim to have already seen one, according to the OnePoll figures.

Nick Pope, former head of UFO investigation at the Ministry of Defence, said:

“UFO sightings are rising, along with belief in an alien presence.

“On World UFO Day, and with a report on UFOs having been sent to the US Congress, the topic has well and truly come out of the fringe and into the mainstream.

“Until recently, people who believed in UFOs were regarded as conspiracy theorists.

“But with pilots, radar operators and intelligence community personnel coming forward and speaking about their experiences, the subject is now being taken seriously within the government.

The study also found building a bunker is likely to be a popular strategy in the event of a close encounter of the third kind, as well as fashioning weapons out of household objects, and Googling survival tips.

Watching old alien invasion movies in the hope they provide some clues as to how to fend off an attack is another likely course of action. While one in 10 adults are so considerate that in the event of an invasion they’d phone their boss and tell them they’re not going to be coming in.

Regardless of how Brits would themselves cope with an influx of UFOs, 65 per cent think world governments should have plans in place in case Earth is attacked by aliens.

And 11 per cent are of the opinion that if aliens are like anything from movies or TV, the most accurate portrayal is likely to be the one seen in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

WHAT BRITS WOULD DO IN THE EVENT OF AN ALIEN ATTACK

1. Rely on experts to sort it out

2. Panic!

3. Pop to the supermarket for essentials

4. Barricade all your doors and windows

5. Escape to the countryside

6. Turn off all the lights at home and hope the aliens think they’re not in

7. Put the kettle on

8. Build a bunker

9. Stock up on loo roll

10. Fashion a weapon using household objects

11. Phone work to tell them you’re not going to be in

12. Google Bear Grylls’ survival advice

13. Drive to the nearest cave and live there for a bit

14. Hide under their bed

15. Research alien invasions by watching old alien invasion movies

16. Bake the aliens a cake in hope of befriending them

17. Ring parents for advice

18. Seize the day and finally tell a secret crush you’re feelings

