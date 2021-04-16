Reebok debuts vegan version of its Nano X1 trainers



Vegan trainers are everywhere courtesy of high-profile launches from Adidas, Nike and most recently H&M, writes Stefano Cummings in Transition Earth.

Now you can add Reebok to that list for the company has confirmed it will debut a vegan version of its Nano X1 training shoes in the US in May. There are no details of UK/European launch yet, but for Americans there are both men’s and women’s sizes retailing at $150. Bizarrely, buyers also receive a box of vegetables with every purchase.

The vegan shoes are bio-based and 40% of the materials are renewable and biological. The company has adopted a slightly different approach to its rivals in using cotton and wood spun yarn for the upper and natural rubber for the soles. Other brands have opted to use fake leather made from cactus.

Reebok Senior Product Manager Tal Short said:

“We have a responsibility not just to design and create with our consumers in mind, but also planet Earth. Products like the Nano X1 Vegan are small, but important steps we’re taking towards our bold sustainability ambitions as a brand.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...