DS Automobiles creates CO2 absorbing eco-fashion range





French car manufacturer, DS Automobiles (formerly part of Citroën), has created an eco-fashion range which it claims can actively absorb CO 2 .

DS has worked with an up and coming Parisian Fashion designer and a design studio in London to create a unisex four-piece fashion collection that absorbs C02. In 10 weeks, they’ve absorbed up to 1,452g of CO2 – the same amount as a six-year-old oak tree over approximately six months, the manufacturer claims.

The CO 2 -absorbing clothing collection forms a part DS’ Future Craft philosophy, combining French luxury with innovative and sustainable materials. By absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the clothing line also underlines DS’ commitment to eco-conscious luxury that stands at the core of the electrified E-TENSE range, claims the French car company.

Consisting of a Parisian inspired slogan bomber jacket, trench coat and two t-shirts, designed exclusively for DS Automobiles by EGONlab, the garments feature elements treated by Post Carbon Lab including a photosynthetic coating that absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

This comprises a layer of living algae on the fabric of the garments that absorbs carbon dioxide and emits oxygen, turning the carbon into glucose.



Says Béatrice Foucher, DS Automobiles CEO:

“We are extremely excited to reveal our first eco-conscious fashion capsule collection in time for the Paris Fashion Week Women’s A/W shows. Premium style and innovation are at the forefront of the DS brand and something we believe should go hand in hand as we work towards a more sustainable future, offering innovative mobility solutions.

“DS Automobiles is committed to providing customers with premium vehicle choices that are kinder to the planet through our E-TENSE electrified range, with the ambition to have a fully electrified and plug-in hybrid range by 2025. The reveal of our eco-conscious fashion collection is just one example of our innovative approach to using different techniques and materials in our cars that embodies the spirit of Avant Garde.”

EGONlab is an emerging French fashion brand, co-founded and led by Florentin Glemarec and Kévin Nompeix.

