Instagram introduces Live Rooms for four-way conversations

Instagram has launched Live Rooms, allowing users to go live with up to three other people on the platform. Previously, you could go live with only one other person in a stream.

Instagram hopes that by doubling up, Live will open up more creative opportunities — starting a talk show, hosting a jam session or co-creating with other artists.

It also reckons Live Rooms gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money. It recently announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their favourite creators to show their love. With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features such as Shopping and Live Fundraisers.

Instagram says it is also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.

Writing in a blog post, Instagram explained:

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve seen people on Instagram embrace Live in different ways. In the past year, special moments have happened on Live, including informational talks about science and COVID-19 guidelines , interviews with celebrities and record-breaking rap battles .

“Creators of all kinds — from fitness instructors to musicians, beauty bloggers , chefs and activists , all relied on Live to create moments and bring people together to reach their communities in creative ways. We can’t wait to see what more creativity comes from this highly-requested update.”

How Live Room Works

To start a Live Room— swipe left and pick the Live camera option. Then, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests. You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add. When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests. As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one (for example, you could start with two guests, and add a surprise guest as the third participant later! 🥳)