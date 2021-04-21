Apple introduces purple iPhone 12 to line up



Apple is adding purple versions of its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini to its latest generation of smartphones, according to The Standard.

The new models will be available for pre-order 23 April and officially released 30 April in the UK. Fans of the iPhone will recognise Apple’s return to its statement flat aluminium edges on its newest generation of smartphones, which already consists of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 in blue, green, black, white and red, and premium models of the phone, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue.

Apple says the ‘ceramic shield’ front cover makes the range the most durable yet, while its A14 Bionic chip – which Apple claims to be the fastest on the market – increases battery efficiency and manages apps quickly and smoothly, for easy multitasking. All the devices have 5G connectivity, which is currently in the early stages of roll-out across London and the UK.



Says Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing:

“The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it.”

He adds:

“This gorgeous new colour joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.”

News of the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini follows Apple’s product launch last night (20/04/2020) in which it announced the much anticipated AirTag tracker as well as a new iMac desktop and iPad Pro. See below for more information.

