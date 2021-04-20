Polaroid introduces tiny Go camera for £109





Polaroid has introduced the newest, tiniest member to its family. At just 10.5 cm long, 8.4 cm wide, and 6.1 cm tall, it claims the Polaroid Go is the smallest analogue instant camera in the world.

It was designed as a wearable creative companion, with a miniature version of the classic, square format film to match. The new camera and film mark the most significant and exciting change to the Polaroid form factor in decades, claims the manufacturer.

Available in a classic white colourway, the Polaroid Go camera leans on Polaroid’s iconic heritage of design while creating a new format of instant cameras for a new generation. The Polaroid Go also includes a newly developed selfie mirror, self-timer, longer-lasting battery, dynamic flash, double exposure, and travel-friendly accessories.

To celebrate the launch of Polaroid Go, the brand kicks off a new initiative with creativity at its heart. Called the “Go create” campaign, it aims to bring together an exciting group of creators across artistic disciplines and global cultures to share stories of inspiration and creation. Initial collaborators include creative director and designer Quinn Whitney Wilson, who’s shaping contemporary culture through her work with Lizzo, and London-based musician Arlo Parks.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Polaroid and their creator collaborators will be releasing new “Go create” content through their social media and digital channels, highlighting identity and inspiration in all forms.

Says Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid CEO:

“Bringing innovation, product design, creativity, and a little bit of attitude back to Polaroid has been our focus ever since we took over as the new team three years ago. The Polaroid Go is our biggest contribution to this yet. It is just really playful yet incredibly well-designed, and it’s going to make it so easy for you to bring a totally different camera than your phone with you wherever you go.”

Accompanying the launch of Polaroid Go camera is the Go film, reimagining Polaroid’s classic square format in the smallest analogue film the brand has ever produced.

Polaroid Go available for pre-sale on April 20 and for purchase on April 27 at polaroid.com/go

Polaroid Go Camera MSRP: £109.99

Polaroid Go Film Double Pack MSRP: £18.99

