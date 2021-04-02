2 in 3 customers want brands to do more reduce waste



More than two-thirds of consumers want brands to do more to reduce waste. A study of 2,000 adults found 59 per cent are ‘disappointed’ in those big names who still haven’t got their sustainability initiatives right.

And almost half feel brands are not transparent enough with their wider sustainability goals.

It emerged one-third of adults don’t think brands are doing enough in general when it comes to helping the environment. The study also found when it comes to individual’s own shopping habits, only 37 per cent feel they are doing enough for the environment with almost two thirds (64 per cent) admitting they could do more to become a better ‘sustainable shopper’.

The top actions Brits would like to see companies do more of include producing biodegradable packaging (55 per cent), easily recycled products (64 per cent) and reduction of greenhouse gases in production (36 per cent).

The use of sustainable materials in products (47 per cent), promoting environmentally friendly ways of working (36 per cent), and signing up to sustainability initiatives (31 per cent) were also on the list.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, found 53 per cent said companies are not doing enough to help them become better shoppers and 73 per cent of customers feel they are only able to buy what is available to them and it is up to the brands themselves to provide more sustainable choices.

Says Shweta Harit from Evian Global, which commissioned the research:

“If our findings are anything to go by, it’s clear that, quite rightly, there is a strong appetite among consumers for greater transparency in the way brands look to create positive impact across people and planet.”

The survey coincides with Evian becoming a member of B Corp. A movement of nearly 4000 companies from over 70 countries and 150 sectors, the collective is hoping to change the way businesses operate.

