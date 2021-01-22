WW teams up with Uber Eats for range of ‘fakeway’ dishes

To help the nation battle the bulge, WW (formerly Weight Watchers) has created a new range of ‘fakeaway’ dishes which can be ordered through Uber Eats.

Among the options available on the menu are chicken tandoori skewers and a vegan mushroom and spinach curry – both of which are ‘ZeroPoint’ to those following the blue and purple WW plans.

According to WW’s latest research, nearly a third of Brits (30 per cent) feel their eating habits have become worse during the pandemic.

A study of 2,000 adults found four in 10 are eating more comfort food than they usually do as they cope with the effects of lockdown. And more than one in 10 (13 per cent) even claimed Zoom calls with family and friends – including wine or cheese tastings or virtual parties – have contributed to a loss of healthy eating resolve.

It also emerged 91 per cent of adults have already treated themselves to food or drink they deem unhealthy this year – despite 81 per cent pledging to eat a healthier diet in 2021.

Says Anna Hill from WW UK:

“Many of us have the best of intentions to stick to our healthy eating goals at the start of the year, only to struggle to keep it up a few weeks in.

“We want to demonstrate that eating healthy doesn’t mean you need to restrict yourself as this will only cause cravings and lead to unhealthy food choices.

“The WW Menu on Uber Eats showcases the types of foods you can still eat while following the WW programme, where no food is off limits.”

Its study also found other New Year’s resolutions Brits are already having difficulty including saving more money, drinking more water and cutting down on screen time. Others have struggled to keep up with plans to exercise more, go to bed earlier and drink less caffeine.

Perhaps not surprisingly, after starting a New Year’s resolution on the 1st, it took less than five days, on average, for adults to waver.

More than a third of those polled via OnePoll believe lockdown made it tricky to stick to their goals, and 31 per cent said the depressing news about the coronavirus made them feel less stringent about their resolutions.

TOP 20 NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS BRITS HAVE ALREADY STRUGGLED WITH

1. Exercise more

2. Eat a healthier diet

3. Lose weight

4. Save money

5. Go to bed earlier

6. Tone up their figure

7. Drink more water

8. Drink less alcohol

9. Give up smoking

10. Travel more

11. Reduce screen time

12. Renovate the house

13. Read more

14. Drink less caffeine

15. Get a better work life balance

16. Take up a new hobby

17. Find a new job

18. Shop less

19. Floss more

20. Find a partner

