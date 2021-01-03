3 Ways To Help Your Mental Health In Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has been raging for almost a year now, but that doesn’t mean we have it all figured out. Around the world, government-ordered lockdowns have kept people indoors for the best part of a year, in order to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 and save lives. No matter who you are or where you live, it is likely your routine was interrupted and changed by this pandemic.

Lockdowns are a mixture of fun and nightmarish all rolled into one. Depending on your employment and home situation, you could have found this year a relaxing break from the stresses of life – or indeed, you could have felt boxed in and stressed out for much of the year. However you’re dealing with lockdown, this article will help you take care of your mental health while you are stuck indoors.

Handling Anxiety

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused most people anxiety to some degree. Whether you know someone who has been badly affected or not, the general situation is bleak and scary. If your anxiety levels have increased by being in lockdown, here are a few ways to take matters into your own hands and alleviate anxiety symptoms.

Use natural remedies such as CBD. CBD is a great way to help anxiety without taking harsh medications. You can administer CBD by chewing CBD gummies uk , using CBD oil or even investing in CBD skincare.

Take daily walks. If you are lucky enough to live near a nature spot, you should take daily walks to help your anxiety symptoms. Even if you live in a built-up, urban environment, you should still take daily exercise to help get out of your head and into some fresh air.

Try meditation. Meditation sounds intimidating, but it is actually easy to get into it if you are willing to give it time. Clearing your mind of thoughts is easier said than done, but with helpful free online tools, you can start meditating to soothe your worried mind.

Battling Depression During COVID-19

If you are feeling depressed during this time, you are not alone. Depression is one of those illnesses that can flare up when a person feels trapped or isolated from the people and activities that make them feel good. Right now, that’s all of us – so be kind to yourself if you’re experiencing it.

Depression is nothing to be ashamed of, and if you are experiencing it, it’s time to seek help. Don’t gloss over this issue or chalk it up to the pandemic, even if that is the real reason for this depressive period. You deserve help, and you can access it through your healthcare provider. Speaking with a doctor, a therapist or even a trusted friend can help you feel less alone while you tackle your depression.

Final Thoughts

If you are struggling with your mental health during lockdown, there are always ways to make things better, even if they won’t ever be perfect. Use this guide to get the help you need to thrive!

