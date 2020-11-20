Top 50 ‘little joys’ of 2020 – seeing family tops list



The coronavirus pandemic has brought a renewed appreciation for the little joys of life – such as a hug from a relative or watching the sunset, a study has found.

After a tough 2020, researchers found that simple contact with family or a smile from a stranger – when not wearing a mask – is enough to bring joy to an average day.

For nine in 10 adults, little things like not having to queue at the checkout, getting a call from a loved-one and receiving an unexpected compliment can change their day.

Others said they experienced a burst of happiness when hearing birds sing, waking up at the start of the weekend or paying a bill.

The poll of 2,000 adults also found that 67 per cent think these seemingly minor things are more important than ever following the tumultuous events of this year.

Harriette Luscombe, from Sainsbury’s Energy, which commissioned the study, said:

“It’s great to see people getting more from the simple things in life.

“2020 has been a tough journey for most of us, with a lot of big celebrations and moments cancelled, so we’re all finding joy in appreciating the little things in life instead.”

The study also found that 64 per cent of people find joy in things they rarely found pleasure in before.

For a third, simply seeing their family means more to them now, than it did pre-pandemic.

It also emerged that the average person will experience five little moments of joy a week – whether that’s seeing a rainbow or receiving a card or letter, rather than a text.

More than half felt they used to take these little things for granted, but now have a new perspective on what is important, with 68 per cent wanting to protect this newfound appreciation of life’s little joys.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also found that despite three in four often procrastinating to get little bits of life admin out of the way, these seemingly mundane tasks now give them a sense of fulfilment.

And 28 per cent find joy in ticking something off their to-do list, with 43 per cent the last few months to tackle niggling tasks such as sorting bills, paying credit cards or shopping around for insurance.

The Top 50 Little Joys of 2020:

1. Seeing your family

2. Seeing your friends

3. A hug

4. Receiving an unexpected money rebate or refund

5. Getting into bed with fresh sheets

6. Receiving a compliment

7. Getting a great bargain

8. A smile from a stranger

9. Seeing a great sunset or sunrise

10. Receiving an unexpected gift

11. Finding money in your pocket that you forgot about

12. Feeling sun on your face in autumn

13. Birds singing in the morning

14. The smell of freshly cut grass

15. Receiving a call or text from a friend or family member

16. Ticking off something which has been on your to-do list for a while

17. Seeing a rainbow

18. Your favourite song coming on the radio

19. Crunching autumn leaves on a walk

20. A long weekend

21. Great customer service

22. No queue for the till at a shop

23. Finishing a good book

24. Putting on comfy clothes at the end of the day

25. An unexpected ‘buy one get one free’ offer

26. When someone compliments your cooking

27. Someone holding a door open for you

28. That smell just after it has rained

29. Waking up early and realizing you have hours left to sleep

30. Receiving a card or letter rather than a text

31. Waking up and realizing it’s the weekend when you thought it was a weekday

32. The feeling after sorting a drawer or cupboard

33. Getting a quick reply to a customer service query

34. The satisfaction of eating a homegrown vegetable / home-baked bread

35. Keeping on top of your bills

36. Getting a better deal on your energy and saving money

37. Finding a forgotten stash of chocolate

38. A moment of peace in the bath

39. A quick chat with your neighbor

40. Paying off an outstanding bill

41. The satisfaction of clearing out your wardrobe

42. Taking a nap

43. Getting the last item before it sold out

44. Having all the right ingredients for a recipe in the cupboard already

45. Your hair looking good when you wake up

46. Completing a food shop without forgetting anything

47. Discovering a new series on Netflix

48. Relief of knowing your bills won’t increase

49. Free WiFi

50. The smell of soil when gardening

