Adults ask for help over 6,000 times in their life

Adults will ask for help and advice more than 6,000 times in their life – going to friends for relationship advice, Dad when moving house and Mum for parenting tips.

A study of 2,000 Brits found the average adult has turned to 31 people for help so far over their lifetime. Over the course of a standard week, they ask for help or advice twice – a total of 104 times a year.

It also emerged people are most likely to go to Mum for health advice and Dad for assistance with finances.

The study, which was commissioned by Olbas, found when it comes to fashion and relationships Brits are most likely to turn to their peers, while the areas of careers and technology are covered off by partners.

Dr. Angharad Rudkin, psychologist and expert working with Olbas, said: “We are designed as social beings, and from the day we are born we seek support from those around us in order to stay healthy and well.

“As we grow, so does our support network, but our Mums and Dads will always hold a special place in that network.

“Knowing how to ask for help, and how to accept that help is one of the most important things we can do for our well-being.

“This research demonstrates that having a network of people all ages, experiences and views means we can benefit from a broad range of support whether it is for fixing our car, choosing what outfit to wear or figuring out how to get our babies to sleep.”

The study also found 35 per cent said their Mum is the most helpful compared to just 13 per cent who chose Dad. Almost a quarter even admitted their mum will always be their ‘go to’ in life no matter how old they are.

It also emerged more than half believe it’s natural for advice to be passed down through generations.

But it’s not just people as 52 per cent have also turned to Google for answers to their queries, while 43 per cent have watched YouTube for advice.

It also emerged that of the 60 per cent polled who are parents, more than half said their own Mum was the most helpful in terms of giving help and advice when they first became a parent.

They were followed by their mother-in-law (12 per cent), friends who had children (13 per cent) and sisters (12 per cent).

The areas first-time parents sought advice from their own Mum and Dad included getting the baby to sleep (26 per cent), changing nappies (21 per cent) and what a rash or mark meant (23 per cent).

WHO ADULTS GO TO FOR DIFFERENT HELP AND ADVICE:

Help with relationship advice – Friends

Help with moving house – Dad

Help with gardening – Partner/spouse

Help with finances – Dad

Help with career queries – Partner/spouse

Help with cooking – Mum

Help with technology – Partner/spouse

Help with fixing/buying a car – Dad

Help with treating illnesses – Mum

Help with parenting advice – Mum

Help with fashion advice – Friends

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...