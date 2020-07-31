Ducati announces three folding e-bikes

After launching a range of electric scooters, Italian motorbike brand Ducati announces three new folding e-bikes, designed for getting around the city quickly.

The folding e-bike line, born from a partnership between Ducati and MT Distribution, comprises three models including the Urban-E, SCR -E and SCR-E Sport.



For the Urban-E model Ducati designers collaborated with Italdesign to propose a unique model of its kind, claims the manufacturer, with customized components characterized by an original and distinctive style.



The two folding e-bike models dedicated to the Ducati Scrambler “Land of Joy” (SCR-E and SCR-E Sport) are available now while the Ducati branded e-bike will be available to buy from October.



SCR-E is one of two pedal-assisted bicycle models made with the Ducati Scrambler brand. The fat 20” x 4” wheels allow riders to travel with full grip even on rough or off-road sections. The 374.4 Wh battery is fully integrated into the frame and, when fully charged, allows to travel up to 70 km.

The frame is in aluminium and is equipped with a deluxe handle with easy-folding technology for a simple and quick closure of the vehicle. The rear lights are integrated into the seat post to maintain a clean and attractive aesthetic line. The LCD display is of the latest generation and mounts a twilight sensor for the automatic switching on of the lights and the detection of the external temperature.



SCR-E SPORT is the sportiest evolution of the SCR-E model, also branded Ducati Scrambler. The full suspension model is equipped with a double shock absorber: front fork and rear spring shock integrated in the frame. The single wall alloy wheels and road tyres give the model a refined and sporty appearance. The enhanced 468 Wh battery is fully integrated into the chassis and can travel up to 80 km.





Urban-E, available in black or grey, is built around the special aluminium frame with easy-folding locking system created by the designers of the Centro Stile Ducati in collaboration with colleagues from Italdesign’s Industrial Design division.

The handlebar has a fully integrated LCD display in the stem that allows the rider to control all the assistance functions, to check the remaining battery charge and to turn the LED lights, which are integrated in the frame, on and off.

The 378 Wh battery is integrated into the frame and becomes an element of style itself, recalling the motorbike fuel tanks in its typical Ducati red colour and curved shape. Other features include fat 20″ x 4″ tyres with Kevlar anti-puncture technology mounted on double wall aluminium rims and the rear mudguard.



For further information contact MT Distribution on www.mtdistribution.it.

