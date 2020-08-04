

Meg’sMenopause, an app created by Meg Matthews to specifically help women navigate the menopause, today warned of the increased difficulty that those experiencing the menopause could face passing temperature checks, due to the fever-like symptoms produced by hot flushes.

This is increasingly more of a worry for holiday-goers, where airports will announce far more stringent security checks. Former UCL researcher and pharmacological specialist Dr. Ornella of the Meg’s Menopause app has flagged some early concerns that corroborate articles in The Irish News and Hormone Health.

“The menopause is a delicate phase of transition for most women. You can sail through it very easily – or not. Most women experience hot flushes. Hot flushes can cause a rise in skin temperature detectable by COVID temperature checks” Dr. Ornella said.

She suggests people experiencing a hot flush during a temperature check step away for a couple of minutes, preferably in the shade. She also advises women to remove a layer of clothing and drink some water to encourage the hot flush to pass. Dr. Ornella also stresses the importance of societal awareness on the part of the institutions performing temperature checks.

“It is paramount to put in place measures which will allow menopausal women unbiased treatment when entering places such as airports – because they may be experiencing a physiological reaction” she said.

The Meg Mathews owned community and app, which aims to demystify the menopause through information and advice, states there must be a more open-minded approach to the essential practice of temperature checks, citing instances in which menopausal women experiencing hot flushes have been denied entry to re-opened institutions.

Dr. Ornella and Meg Mathews indicate that the problem runs deeper. One of the principle tenements of Meg’sMenopause hopes to demystify the menopause for those going through it and confront the taboo. With the potential for such confusion surrounding hot flushes and temperature checks, Dr. Ornella hopes that society at large may have an opportunity to confront their ignorance on the subject.

“If we fail to bring up the conversation, we risk complications and unease for thousands of women, without any real motivation. With limited research at such an early stage, it’s essential we offer platforms such as Meg’s Menopause as clear, supportive and helpful signposts for anyone experiencing a menopause-like symptom,” she said.

“We need a safe, trusted place where women can access information, share their thoughts without it feeling like an illness or something to be ashamed of” she said of the Meg’sMenopause app, which was developed in conjunction with London tech agency Second Screen.

Meg’sMenopause claims it’s one of the few places where women can share fears, victories and advice in an open forum, and can access information geared at easing signs of the menopause, and tools to take to the GP to request assistance.

Download the app for iPhone: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ megsmenopause/id1491913389 and Android: https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=com. megsmenopause.app&hl=en_GB

