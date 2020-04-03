Top 40 self-improvement activities for locked down Brits

Other things on the to-do list include yoga, tidying the garden, researching the family tree, studying history – or teaching themselves a skill such as knitting. A third of adults plan to work out at home every single day, while one quarter intend to learn a new language.

And 32 per cent of those who normally ‘can’t cook, won’t cook’ plan to use the time to boost their skills in the kitchen.

While 12 per cent will be learning a new musical instrument, one in 10 are mastering coding programmes such as Scratch or Python, and seven per cent even want to work out how to run their own small business.

How to grow vegetables, using online video chat and reading up on English history are other ways Brits will ‘self-improve’. A spokesman for Lottoland which commissioned the research, said: “There are lots of positives to an enforced time spent indoors.

“During this unusual time, it would be so easy to give in to the bad mood, worry all day, and focus on all the things you can’t do.

“Instead, as this research clearly indicates, many adults are choosing to use the time wisely, and in a really encouraging way.”

The study found more than eight in 10 adults are determined to make the best of the situation as it currently is, and two thirds say it is important to them to have achieved something by the end of the isolation period.

And while 69 per cent are decided on coming away armed with a new skill, 57 per cent are looking forward to doing things they can’t normally fit into their usual routine.

TOP WAYS BRITS INTEND TO ‘HOME IMPROVE’

1. Learn to cook/bake

2. Work out at home every day

3. Learn a language

4. Go on a diet

5. Yoga

6. Learn to grow vegetables

7. Learn to garden

8. Family tree research

9. Master an instrument

10. Take an online university course

11. Learn to draw properly

12. Read up on English history

13. Learn to play new board games

14. Learn to Facetime/video chat

15. Learn how to cut your own hair

16. Learn how to use mindfulness apps

17. Take on expert level jigsaw puzzles

18. Learn how to use social media apps such as Snapchat or House Party

19. Learn how to do press ups

20. Learn a coding / programming package like Scratch or Python

21. Work out how to manage finances online

22. Master painting/watercolours

23. Learn to write a novel

24. Learn how to upload YouTube videos

25. Learn to colour in properly

26. Learn how to run a small business

27. Learn how to knit

28. Learn to crochet

29. Learn how to sew

30. Learn how to make podcasts

31. Learn how to play kid’s computer games

32. Learn an online design / CAD package

33. Learn higher maths

34. Learn to type

35. Learn to make cocktails / certain drinks

36. Learn how to use a drill

37. Learn to sing

38. Plumbing

39. Learn how to do keepie uppies

40. Learn how to change a car tyre