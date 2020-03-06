Internet and mobile phones have ‘biggest impact’ on Brits’ lives





Technological discoveries including the internet, mobile phones and televisions top the list of inventions which have had the ‘biggest impact’ on Brits’ lives, according to a new study.

However, the poll of 2,000 adults also revealed it’s the humble creations which are held dear, with 66 per cent admitting they take these small things for granted. Painkillers, toilet paper and laundry detergent all feature in the list as do sat-navs, hair dryers and cling film.

The research was commissioned by Nurofen to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ibuprofen first being given to a patient. However, the study found that despite its impact, less than one in five were able to name the inventor of ibuprofen – Dr Stewart Adams – compared to three in four who confidently named Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook’s founder.

Said Nurofen brand manager, Marcella Christophersen, said: “While not all inventions are world renowned or all inventors household names, the research demonstrates that it’s the things we often take for granted, such as pain relief, that are ultimately most important to us.

“Although it’s been 50 years since ibuprofen first became available, we’re always striving to deliver the best products and solutions by continually learning and understanding more about pain and pain management.

Inventions which have had the ‘biggest impact’ on Brits:

1. Internet

2. Mobile phone

3. Television

4. Toilet paper

5. WiFi

6. Toothpaste

7. Painkillers

8. Online banking

9. Deodorant

10. Scissors

11. Ballpoint pens

12. Socks

13. Laundry detergent

14. Sat-Nav

15. Sunscreen

16. Alarm clock

17. Plasters

18. Clothes hangers

19. Sunglasses

20. Hair dryer

21. Umbrella

22. Headphones

23. Lip balm

24. Tin foil

25. Portable phone charger

26. Ironing board

27. Cling film

28. Hand cream

29. Nail file

30. Eyebrow tweezers

31. Tupperware

32. Mouthwash

33. Hair curlers/straighteners

34. Vitamins

35. Dental floss

36. Air freshener

37. Hairbands

38. Make up remover

39. Hand sanitizer

40. Dry shampoo

