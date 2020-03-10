Benefits of Earning MCSA: Windows Server 2016 with Microsoft 70-741 Exam. Reasons for Using Exam Dumps





The rapid technology growth has been majorly influenced by the introduction of new systems that ease the way daily activities are done. Microsoft is one of the leading technology corporations which spearheads innovations and inventions in ICT.

Recently, Microsoft unleashed Azure services which are now one of the widely used cloud platform services across the world. In addition, Windows Server 2016 is one of the popular Server solutions that many organizations utilize. As a result, the professionals in working with this product are still in demand.

So, in this article, we are going to dive into the Microsoft 70-741 certification exam that focuses on Windows Server 2016 networking and see how it can help you boost your career in IT if you are thinking about it.

The Main Details of 70-741 Exam

As stated earlier, 70- HYPERLINK “https://www.prepaway.biz/70-741-exam-dumps.html”480 exam focuses on networking with Windows Server 2016. It is also one of the exams required to earn the MCSA: Windows Server 2016 credential which showcases your profound skills in reducing the cost of IT and delivering higher business value when it comes to Windows Server 2016. The other two exams which one must pass in order to earn this certification include:

Exam 70-740: Installation, Storage, and Compute with Windows Server 2016,

Exam 70-742: Identity with Windows Server 2016.

To know more about 70-741 exam, it covers that topics that relate to:

– using Domain Name System (DNS), DHCP, and IPAM;

-working with Remote Access Solutions and Network Connectivity and Distributed and Core Network Solutions;

-Implementing an Advanced Network Infrastructure

To dive deeper, Microsoft exams are always structured to contain about 40-60 questions. You should expect various formats of questions such as build list, case studies, mark review, review screen, repeated answer choices, etc. As an Prepaway MCSA certification test, 70-741 should be done within a timeframe of 120 minutes .

5 Reasons to Become MCSA Certified

Upon earning the MCSA: Windows Server 2016 credential, you will have proved your expertise in networking with Windows Server 2016 and you will also enjoy the career prospects. There are several benefits associated with this credential. Some of them include the following:

Broaden your knowledge

It is important to ensure that you are learning new information in your career every day because things keep changing. The skills that used to be useful yesterday will be obsolete tomorrow. Technology never stops and the professionals should ensure that they are on par with all the key advancements. Exam 70-741 is a perfect way to make sure that you have expanded your knowledge base to fit or to meet the industry demands as far as technology is a major concern.

Get hired

Who gets hired: professionals or generalists? Most of the employers would prefer to have professionals in their business and Microsoft 70-741 gives you all that you need to be termed as a professional. Remember that the main focus of the exam is Windows Server 2016, therefore, passing it will surely show that you have the adept knowledge in this Microsoft solution. Therefore, the employers will prefer you because you have proved your competency through an industry-standard certification exam.

Gain recognition

One of the reasons why many professionals are not yet employed is because they never get recognized during job interviews. You need to stand out whenever you are seeking to get hired because many people are fighting for the same position. Having the MCSA badge in Windows Server 2016 on your resume attracts attention from the potential employers and you can easily be picked as the most appropriate candidate for the job. In addition, you can also win projects online because every company that deals with networking considers Microsoft credentials as the most valuable. Therefore, your skills will never be doubted wherever.

Receive promotions

One of the key metrics to promotion is working exceptionally for your employer. However, that is fading away and the industry-standard certifications are taking over as the ultimate tool for promotion. The reason is that passing the exams shows commitment and dedication to your career because every test requires a lot of resources as well as time. As a result, your employers will be convinced that you are able to complete the given task quickly and efficiently. Note, that MCSA certification in Windows Server 2016 qualified you for a job as a systems administrator or a computer network specialist.

Join Microsoft seminars and events

Microsoft usually organizes events as well as seminars to help in designing and promoting new products and services. The Microsoft 70-741 exam gives you a gate pass to be part of such events because you are considered a member of the entire Microsoft community. Such opportunities come with a lot of benefits such as taking part in validating and verifying Microsoft’s solutions and participating in competitions that are meant to improve innovations and inventions.

Why Use Exam Dumps for Your Prep?

Prepaway.biz website offers reliable materials that are ideal for the preparation for certification exams. The exam dumps from this online platform are important because of they:

are set just like the main exam;

are uploaded by real exam takers;

cover all the exam concepts.

These dumps give you a great opportunity to see the real-exam environment before sitting for the assessment. This is possible due to the ETE Exam Simulator which allows to create, edit, and take mock tests as well as get detailed reports on the results. You can prepare with free dumps or choose a paid Premium Bundle of prep materials for 70-741 exam which includes the expert-verified ete file, a training course of 57 lectures, and a study guide. All this you can get for $39,99 now.

Job Opportunities

Having this Microsoft credential, you can apply for varied IT job positions. The most popular of them include:

Network Engineer,

System Engineer,

Server Administrator.

According to Payscale.com, the MCSA certified professional’s average salary is $83,000 per year.

In a nutshell

Getting certified is never an easy task, you need to prepare with the best materials that are available on Microsoft Virtual Academy and other reliable platforms such as PrepAway.biz. Pass the Microsoft 70-741 with the help of exam dumps and prepare to take the remaining two exams in order to earn the MCSA: Windows Server 2016 credential and enjoy the benefits it will bring you!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...