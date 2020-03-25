Help monitor spread of virus with Covid Symptom Tracker app



UK researchers have launched an app to track the spread of Covid-19 as well as identify who is most at risk from the disease in order to better understand the pandemic.

Called the Covid Symptom Tracker, the app asks users to fill in data including age, sex and postcode as well as questions on existing medical conditions, such as heart disease, asthma and diabetes and whether they take drugs such as immunosuppressants or ibuprofen or use wheelchairs.

The app then asks participants to take one minute a day to report on whether they feel healthy and, if not, to answer questions on a wide range of symptoms, from coughs and fever to fatigue, diarrhoea and confusion.

If you want to help slow the spread of #COVID19 and identify at risk cases sooner by self-reporting your symptoms daily, even if you feel well 🙏🏼 you can download the app here: https://covid.joinzoe.com/