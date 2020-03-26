Polaroid drops ‘Originals’, launches Polaroid Now camera

Polaroid Originals is marking the final chapter of its 2017 revival story, returning to its original name ‘Polaroid’ and debuting a new autofocus instant analogue camera range dubbed the Polaroid Now.

Launching on March 26, 2020, Polaroid Now presents an easier point and shoot camera for everyone, claims the company. With a newly developed autofocus lens system, longer-lasting battery, accurate flash and a friendlier more functional camera design it has been designed to be easy for anyone to use.

Embodying Polaroid’s new look for the decade, the Now camera range will be available at launch for a limited time in each of Polaroid’s five iconic rainbow colours: red, orange, yellow, green and blue – and will land alongside the classic black and white cameras, which will continue to be the core colourways.

Talking about the redesign, Polaroid’s CEO Oskar Smolokowski said:

“In the 70’s, Polaroid changed the rules of branding with the introduction of bold, full panel rainbow spectrums across our product lines, inspiring a host of legendary brands to this day. As this new decade marks a new chapter in the Polaroid story, it’s a moment for us to celebrate that heritage, while keeping our sights set on the future. The new identity for 2020 reflects this, boldly reclaiming the colour spectrum as uniquely Polaroid.”

The rainbow spectrum continues to weave through the brand’s offering with the launch of its new special edition instant film, Colour Wave. The colourful new film features a host of hues, from moody blues to warming orange and red frames. Alongside this, the Colour i-Type Film – Black Frame Edition will be available for the first time and will become a permanent fixture in the Polaroid product offering.

Polaroid Now allows you to focus on your shot. Unlike its predecessors, the OneStep 2 and OneStep+, the new instant camera enjoys a lens that automatically switches between distance and portrait formats – for a more precise shot each time. A standout feature for the camera, claims Polaroid, is its accurate flash, which takes the lighting conditions into consideration, allowing for great results in lower lighting situations – even when you’re not using the flash. Polaroid Now also boasts a long-lasting battery – with the power to shoot 15 packs of film.

RRP £119.99 Polaroid Now is available to purchase from 26th March 2020 at www.polaroid.com

RRP £15.99 The Colour i-Type Film – Black Frame Edition and Colour i-Type Film – Colour Wave Frame Edition are available from 26th March 2020 at www.polaroid.com

