US votes to force TikTok to sell or face ban, Doctors use Apple Vision Pro during surgery



The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would require the TikTok owner ByteDance to sell the social media platform or face a total ban in the United States. The vote was a landslide, with 352 Congress members voting in favor and only 65 against. The bill, which was fast-tracked to a vote after being unanimously approved by a committee last week, gives China-based ByteDance 165 days to divest from TikTok. If it does not, app stores including the Apple App store and Google Play will be legally barred from hosting TikTok. The Guardian

BYD is looking to break the 1200-mile range barrier with its next petrol-electric cars, which are set to adopt a fifth-generation plug-in hybrid system and a fourth-generation EV platform. The new range-busting PHEV system, elements of which are expected to be revealed at the Beijing motor show in April, is an evolution of the Dual Mode (DM) system used throughout the current BYD line-up. The Chinese manufacturer launched the DM system in 2008 and has continually updated it with new technological advances ever since. Autocar



A medical team at Cromwell Hospital in London strapped on the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro during two spinal surgeries. Doctors are calling the device a “game-changing” tool, beefing up Apple’s claims that the headset has a future as a medical device. Doctors weren’t wearing the Vision Pro themselves, but a scrub nurse reportedly had the VR goggles on during preparations for the surgeries and during the procedures. The Vision Pro was used to view virtual screens imposed on the operating room to select tools and monitor surgery progress. Gizmodo