Children overrate smart speaker intelligence, Samsung Galaxy Ring to offer meal planning

Children overrate the intelligence of smart speakers – such as Alexa, Siri or Google Home – and are uncertain if the systems can think like humans or not, research suggests. Around two out of three school pupils who were surveyed about smart devices that respond to speech thought the gadgets might have feelings or could make decisions for themselves, the study found. The study highlights the risk of children overestimating the reliability and capabilities of AI systems, rather than processing commands and sourcing responses. Tech Digest Renault’s chief executive on Tuesday said that European policymakers should take inspiration from China as they look to boost the region’s automotive industry in an increasingly tough landscape. In a report signed by Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, the auto industry was described as a “pillar of the European economy” that was “facing an onslaught of electric vehicles from China.” It comes after numerous auto firms — both within and outside of Europe — said that competition from China was among their biggest challenges. CNBC

Samsung previewed the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 but told us little about what exactly it will do. Today we learn about one of its killer features – meal planning. According to Korean sources, the Samsung Mobile eXperience division (MX) and the Home Appliance department are working together to link Samsung Food with the Galaxy Ring. This means that Samsung wants to provide meals and diet suggestions using the smart ring. Galaxy Ring will monitor your activity during the day, and then Samsung Food, linked to a smart Samsung fridge with AI vision, will provide diet suggestions. GSM Arena Microsoft has announced British Artificial Intelligence pioneer Mustafa Suleyman will lead its newly-formed division, Microsoft AI. Mr Suleyman currently heads start-up Inflection AI, but is best known for co-founding AI firm DeepMind. It was one of the UK’s best known AI firms and was bought by Google in 2014. Mr Suleyman’s move cements Microsoft’s reputation as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), a field in which Google is appearing to struggle. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Suleyman said he was “excited” to take up his new position. BBC



A “secret” composer who has released music under hundreds of different names has been identified as Sweden’s most-listened-to artist on Spotify – pulling in more plays than Britney Spears or Abba. Johan Röhr, a Stockholm-based musician, has been unmasked as the person behind more than 650 different artists on the streaming service who have been played 15bn times, making him Sweden’s current most-played artist. The Guardian

AI doomster Elon Musk appears to have changed his tune on the technology, claiming the pros of advancing the tech ultimately outweigh the cons. Musk was speaking publicly for the first time at an artificial intelligence summit Tuesday, a little less than a week after the billionaire fired Don Lemon. The maverick tech mogul — who previously called AI the ‘most destructive force in history’ — maintained there was still ‘some chance that it will end humanity.’ But his projections were less gloomy than usual. Daily Mail

It is a sinking feeling familiar to thousands of remote workers. At 9am, a calendar invitation lands in your inbox from the HR department with a link to a video call. It can only mean one thing…All there is to do now is put on a brave face, think about updating your CV – and start filming. A growing number of white-collar employees, particularly Gen Z workers who have spent much of their careers working from home, are covertly recording themselves being made redundant, and uploading the footage to social media apps such as TikTok. Telegraph