‘Achilles heel’ of Apple Vision Pro revealed, Facebook struggling to combat fake videos



The Apple Vision Pro has already been torn to pieces – and experts believe it has shown its “achilles heel”. The new augmented reality headset was released on 2 February, at $3,499 and after years of rumours. One of the first to buy one was iFixit, the website that tears technology apart in an attempt to understand how easy it is to fix. The company’s experts noted that the “achilles heel” of repairing the headset might be the large display on the front, which sometimes shows a virtual version of the eyes of its wearer, to let people know that they can see into the real world. Independent

Tesla owners have been reminded to keep their eyes on the road after videos of drivers wearing Apple’s virtual reality headset have gone viral. US Secretary for Transport Pete Buttigieg posted on X (formerly Twitter) to say that all current vehicles require the driver to be engaged “at all times”. However, one driver admitted his video was a prank. Tesla and Apple have been contacted for comment. Videos posted online show people in the drivers seats of cars which have an autonomous mode, while wearing the Apple headset over their eyes. BBC