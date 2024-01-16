Xiaomi unveils 5 new Redmi Note phones, Apple prepares to ‘split’ app store in Europe



Xiaomi has started the year with a bang, unveiling five new Redmi Note phones, with the higher-end handsets in particular sporting some impressively high-end features. The new range comprises the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, the Redmi Note 13 5G, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13. Of these, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is the most high-end, as you probably guessed. It has a 6.67-inch 1220 x 2712 120Hz screen, an IP68 rating, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging. Tech Radar

It was only a matter of time before Microsoft launched a paid subscription service for its new AI Copilot service. Today, the company is announcing Copilot Pro, a $20 a month subscription that anyone can subscribe to, which nets you priority access to Microsoft’s AI model, as well as access to Copilot inside Office apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. The company says Copilot Pro delivers a more enhanced AI image creation tool as well, with faster performance and 100 boosts per day, along with bringing more detailed images and support for landscape. Windows Central

China might have problems with its economy, but as an exporter of affordable electric vehicles, it’s on a tear. Now, investigators from the European Commission will visit Chinese EV makers as part of a probe into whether they have an unfair advantage thanks to government subsidies. In the coming weeks, the EU investigators will visit BYD, Geely, and SAIC, according to Reuters. Their visits will help determine whether the EU imposes higher tariffs to protect European carmakers. Fortune.com

Gmail’s super helpful unsubscribe button making its way to Android. Now when you get yet another Temu email you don’t want in your inbox, tap a button up top beside the sender’s name and unsubscribe without leaving the email. Spotted by Android Authority, tapping the button will either unsubscribe you automatically or direct you to the sender’s website to make the magic happen, depending on the publisher. PC Mag



Apple is preparing to split the App Store “in two” in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the ‌App Store‌ in the EU to comply with the region’s impending Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple is apparently planning to roll out adjustments to comply with the new legal requirements in the coming weeks, including splitting off the ‌App Store‌ in the EU from the rest of the world. Mac Rumors

More CEOs fear their companies won’t survive 10 years as pressures from challenges like AI grow, a new survey found. More executives are feeling better about the global economy, but a growing number don’t think their companies will survive the coming decade without a major overhaul because of pressure from technology like artificial intelligence (AI)and climate change, according to a new survey of CEOs by one of the world’s largest consulting firms, PwC. Euronews

The British Library is restoring its main catalogue online, containing 36m records of printed and rare books, maps, journals and music scores, 11 weeks after a catastrophic cyber-attack. However, access is limited to a “read-only” format, and full restoration of services provided by the UK’s national library could take until the end of the year. “Full recovery of all our services will be a gradual process,” Sir Roly Keating, the library’s chief executive, said in a blogpost last week. The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...